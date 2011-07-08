The South's Best Bargain Family Adventures

By James T Black
Credit: Photo by: Gary Clark
Hit the road and visit some of our favorite Southern unique, family friendly attractions.
Road Trip!

Credit: Illustration by: Rik Olson

Hit the brakes, honey! Throughout our lovably quirky South, you can find everything from dancing mermaids to alligator farms. Here, some of our nostalgic favorites—and the colorful characters keeping them kicking.

Share Your Favorite Roadside Attraction Memories & Photos
Post your roadside attraction memories and photos on our Facebook fan page or send them to sl_online@timeinc.com to be featured in our "South's Best Roadside Attractions" photo slide show.

Mermaid Theater

Credit: Photo by: Gary Clark

Est. 1947

Don't miss one of the three 30-minute mermaid shows a day (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.).

Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, Weeki Wachee, Florida; weekiwachee.com

Learn more about Mermaid Theater

Alligator Alley

Credit: Photo by: Gary Clark

Est. 2004

Make sure you see one of the alligator feedings! Wes says most alligators eat only once a month, but he feeds his three times a day (11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.), and those that are hungry partake. Be warned: Gators don’t have good table manners.

Summerdale, Alabama; gatoralleyfarm.com

Learn more about Alligator Alley

Cascade Caverns

Credit: Photo by: Gary Clark

Est. 1932

Don't miss all of the unusual species of animals—including leopard frogs, sheep frogs, and salamanders—that call the caverns home.

Boerne, Texas (Exit 543 off I-10);cascadecaverns.com

Learn more about Cascade Caverns

Tweetsie Railroad

Credit: Photo by: Gary Clark

Est. 1957

In addition to the train and shows, Tweetsie offers 13 theme-park rides.

Blowing Rock, North Carolina; tweetsie.com

Learn more about Tweetsie Railroad

Funland Amusement Park

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Funland

Est. 1962

This family-run tradition is celebrating 50 years of business with its signature blend of rides, games and family entertainment.

Rehoboth Beach, DE; 302/227-1921

Rock City

Est. 1932

Est. 1932

Like the signs say, “See Rock City!” Located atop Lookout Mountain, Rock City amazes with massive rock formations, native plants and stellar views.

Lookout Mountain, GA; seerockcity.com

Mammoth Cave National Park

Est. 1941

Est. 1941

Give in to your wanderlust and explore the world's longest cave system. Topside the park offers more than 70 miles of trails for hikers, bikers and horse-back riders.

Mammoth Cave, KY; www.nps.gov/maca

Geppi's Museum

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Geppi's Entertainment Museum

Est. 1974

Experience history through the eyes of a child as you explore galleries filled with thousands of vintage toys, lunch boxes, and childhood collectibles.

Baltimore, MD; www.geppismuseum.com

Mississippi Petrified Forest

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Mississippi Petrified Forest

Est. 1962

Take a leisurely stroll through the forest trails and marvel at stone formations that were once living trees. Stop by the gift shop to pick up a piece of petrified wood to take home.

Flora, MS; mspetrifiedforest.com

Silver Dollar City

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Silver Dollar City

Est. 1960

Started as a re-creation of a 1880s style mining town, Silver dollar city had become an award-winning tourist destination with theme-park thrills and history lessons for the whole family.

Branson, MO; silverdollarcity.com

South of the Border

Est. 1949

Est. 1949

Just look for the statue of Pedro as you travel along I-95. This highway stop has eats, fun tourist shopping and attractions like a reptile exhibit and small theme park.

Dillon, SC; thesouthoftheborder.com

Luray Caverns

Est. 1878

Est. 1878

Hear the rocks sing in this subterranian concert hall. The Great Stalagpipe organ is the world's largest instrument, and it covers more than three acres.

Luray, VA; luraycaverns.com

Senior Photographer Gary Clark

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Gary Clark

Gary and his brother with Tweetsie Railroad icon and TV personality Fred Kirby on Gary's 5th birthday in 1966.

Photo Coordinator Megan McSwain

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Megan McSwain

Megan and her mother visit the Tweetsie Railroad in 1991.

Office Manager Nellah McGough

Credit: Photo Courtesy of Nellah McGough

Nella's brother Andy and grandmother Minnie at Weeki Wachee in 1972.

By James T Black