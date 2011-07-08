The South's Best Bargain Family Adventures
Road Trip!
Hit the brakes, honey! Throughout our lovably quirky South, you can find everything from dancing mermaids to alligator farms. Here, some of our nostalgic favorites—and the colorful characters keeping them kicking.
Share Your Favorite Roadside Attraction Memories & Photos
Post your roadside attraction memories and photos on our Facebook fan page or send them to sl_online@timeinc.com to be featured in our "South's Best Roadside Attractions" photo slide show.
Mermaid Theater
Est. 1947
Don't miss one of the three 30-minute mermaid shows a day (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m.).
Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, Weeki Wachee, Florida; weekiwachee.com
Alligator Alley
Est. 2004
Make sure you see one of the alligator feedings! Wes says most alligators eat only once a month, but he feeds his three times a day (11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.), and those that are hungry partake. Be warned: Gators don’t have good table manners.
Summerdale, Alabama; gatoralleyfarm.com
Cascade Caverns
Est. 1932
Don't miss all of the unusual species of animals—including leopard frogs, sheep frogs, and salamanders—that call the caverns home.
Boerne, Texas (Exit 543 off I-10);cascadecaverns.com
Tweetsie Railroad
Est. 1957
In addition to the train and shows, Tweetsie offers 13 theme-park rides.
Blowing Rock, North Carolina; tweetsie.com
Funland Amusement Park
Est. 1962
This family-run tradition is celebrating 50 years of business with its signature blend of rides, games and family entertainment.
Rehoboth Beach, DE; 302/227-1921
Rock City
Est. 1932
Like the signs say, “See Rock City!” Located atop Lookout Mountain, Rock City amazes with massive rock formations, native plants and stellar views.
Lookout Mountain, GA; seerockcity.com
Mammoth Cave National Park
Est. 1941
Give in to your wanderlust and explore the world's longest cave system. Topside the park offers more than 70 miles of trails for hikers, bikers and horse-back riders.
Mammoth Cave, KY; www.nps.gov/maca
Geppi's Museum
Est. 1974
Experience history through the eyes of a child as you explore galleries filled with thousands of vintage toys, lunch boxes, and childhood collectibles.
Baltimore, MD; www.geppismuseum.com
Mississippi Petrified Forest
Est. 1962
Take a leisurely stroll through the forest trails and marvel at stone formations that were once living trees. Stop by the gift shop to pick up a piece of petrified wood to take home.
Flora, MS; mspetrifiedforest.com
Silver Dollar City
Est. 1960
Started as a re-creation of a 1880s style mining town, Silver dollar city had become an award-winning tourist destination with theme-park thrills and history lessons for the whole family.
Branson, MO; silverdollarcity.com
South of the Border
Est. 1949
Just look for the statue of Pedro as you travel along I-95. This highway stop has eats, fun tourist shopping and attractions like a reptile exhibit and small theme park.
Dillon, SC; thesouthoftheborder.com
Luray Caverns
Est. 1878
Hear the rocks sing in this subterranian concert hall. The Great Stalagpipe organ is the world's largest instrument, and it covers more than three acres.
Luray, VA; luraycaverns.com
Senior Photographer Gary Clark
Gary and his brother with Tweetsie Railroad icon and TV personality Fred Kirby on Gary's 5th birthday in 1966.
Photo Coordinator Megan McSwain
Megan and her mother visit the Tweetsie Railroad in 1991.
Office Manager Nellah McGough
Nella's brother Andy and grandmother Minnie at Weeki Wachee in 1972.
Share Your Favorite Roadside Attraction Memories & Photos
Post your roadside attraction memories and photos on our Facebook fan page or send them to sl_online@timeinc.com to be featured in our "South's Best Roadside Attractions" photo slide show.