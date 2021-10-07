The Best Oktoberfest Destinations in the South

There are lots of things we look forward to in October—leaves changing color, mums making their annual appearances, gourds decorating everything from the front porch to the dinner table. October also brings—you guessed it—countless Oktoberfests to cities and small towns around the South. The festivals in the South were inspired by the first ones, autumn celebrations held in Germany during early fall to commemorate Bavarian culture, food, and beer from local brewers. In the South, local beers take the forefront, as do traditional German foods like schnitzel and bratwurst. In addition to brews and the aforementioned bites, there are also lots of giant pretzels dipped in mustard often consumed during these celebrations. Take a trip around the region during fall to find some of the South's best Oktoberfest celebrations.

Asheville Oktoberfest

Asheville, North Carolina

One of North Carolina's best loved Oktoberfests takes place in Asheville's Pack Square Park, where local and regional breweries share their wares and festivalgoers take place in traditional Oktoberfest games while snacking on German foods like bratwurst, pretzels, and schnitzel.

Fredericksburg Oktoberfest

Fredericksburg, Texas

This Texas Hill Country destination has a lot going for it, including one of the state's best Oktoberfest celebrations. It comes by its German heritage honestly (it's sometimes called the "Polka Capital of Texas") and its the festival includes an OkTubaFest and the 42 Tournament, a domino game.

Helen Oktoberfest

Helen, Georgia

Helen has a flair for German culture year-round thanks to the town architecture, which has Bavarian-style buildings surrounded by mountains and Georgia's wine country. It puts on one of the South's best Oktoberfests in the town Festhalle, with plenty of food and dancing. The festival has been going for half a century with no signs of slowing down.

Linde Oktoberfest

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Tulsa's big October destination is the Linde Oktoberfest, which draws festivalgoers for a big schedule of seasonal events, including contests, a parade of brewers, and lots of German and American eats—don't miss the Tulsa dog with mustard and relish.

Nashville Oktoberfest

Nashville, Tennessee

Music City's Oktoberfest festivities take place over ten blocks in historic Germantown, where visitors will find live music to enjoy, tasty foods to eat, and German beers to sip. Get ready: There's even a beer slide for those brave enough to take a spin.

