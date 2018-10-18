12 Southern Towns Perfect for a Cozy November Getaway
In the South, regardless of what the calendar might say, fall doesn't really kick off until we officially dip under 75 degrees. On that day, we break out the sweaters, grab our pumpkin spice lattes, and get ready for all the fun fall festivities. While we love getting cozy indoors by the fireplace, nothing truly celebrates the season like catching the mountains, valleys, forests, and fields throughout the South when they're absolutely on fire with fall color. Pair that stunning scenery with fall festivals, apple orchards, train rides, and charming town squares, and we are sold. These charming Southern towns have you covered with the best places to travel in November and the ultimate places to see fall colors. Sounds like a win-win to us.
Blue Ridge, Georgia
There's a lot to love about this little mountain town. Though you can make it here from Atlanta in less than two hours, it'll feel more like you've taken a deep dive into mountain country—and fall foliage heaven. Nestled up against the Chattahoochee National Forest, embark on an array of autumnal pursuits, such as apple picking at Mercier Orchards (which has been in business for over 70 years) or hopping on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway. Either way, you'll be taking in all the seasonal sights and smells.
New River Gorge, West Virginia
New River Gorge might be known for its white-water rafting, fishing, and hiking, but imagine doing all of those outdoor pursuits amid stunning displays of yellow, orange, and red leaves. Sound ideal? We thought so, too. These woods are full of fall color. Long Point Trail, an easy 1.6-mile hike, serves up a breathtaking view of New River Gorge and its bridge—perfect for a sunset hike, perhaps?
Mobile, Alabama
There is no better place to wind down and enjoy a fall weekend than being cozied up right on the bay in Mobile, Alabama. Few places are as inviting as a Southern hotel, especially when it's all dressed up in the fineries of fall. So, get into the getaway spirit by staying at The Battle House. Tucked in downtown Mobile, this historic hotel is filled with Southern charm. Thirsty? Disguised as a humble pub, Callaghan's Irish Social Club offers a mix of comfort and dive bar classics that will immediately lure you through the door. And if inclined, make the 30-minute jaunt to neighboring Fairhope. You'll be hard-pressed to find somewhere more scenic—with its bayfront homes, streets lined with live oaks, and charming, walkable downtown.
Charlottesville, Virginia
This stately town offers a hearty dose of history, merlot, and fall festivities. Settled amongst crisp, bright fall foliage, this Virginia getaway boasts an annual Heritage Harvest Festival that's so charming it belongs on the set of Gilmore Girls. Kick-off the season on the colonial stomping grounds of Thomas Jefferson, aka his historic plantation Monticello. Monticello customarily hosts a cider tasting in honor of "Virginia Cider Week" during the second week of November, and it also has been known to run holiday wreath workshops throughout the month. If visiting later in the season, get a taste of Virginia's wine country on the Monticello Wine Trail and enjoy that autumn weather.
Fredericksburg, Texas
This fall, find some unexpected gems in the Texas Hill Country. Home to over 40 wineries, this Texas getaway has us more than ready to say goodbye to tailgate beer and bourbon. In downtown Fredericksburg, experience the small town's German heritage. You'll find a pretzel and a few biergartens along the way. Or enjoy live music at 78624 Bar before grabbing a moody bistro dinner at Vaudeville. If you're looking for fall color, journey outside of town to the Lost Maples State Natural Area, which is home to stunning—you guessed it—maples that turn bright orange and red. Make sure to pick up some pumpkins at Wildseed Farm if you're road-tripping.
Hendersonville, North Carolina
Located 22 miles south of Asheville, Hendersonville feels similarly hip and funky but boasts some real fall-worthy charm. Get your fill of pumpkin and apple spice donuts at fourth-generation working farm and orchard, Stepp's Hillcrest Orchard; then head over to one of the local cideries like Mills River Cidery to enjoy a festive sipper. Hendersonville is a bit of a hard apple cider hub. The colorful Main Street seals the deal with more than a few cute shops and restaurants worth a visit.
Jasper, Arkansas
Plop yourself right in the middle of the Ozarks for an outdoor-centered trip that won't disappoint in views or adventure. The Buffalo National River in the Ozarks is the crown jewel of the state, and you can embark on plenty of trails or water excursions to enjoy it. You can even book a guided horseback-riding trip in the area with Rimrock Cove Ranch. Each year Jasper plays host to the Buffalo River Elk Festival, which celebrates the reintroduction of elk into the Ozarks. You'll also be close to the Arkansas Grand Canyon.
Pensacola, Florida
It's never a bad time to visit the Gulf, and Pensacola is up there with family-favorite destinations like Orange Beach and Panama City Beach. Stick your toes in the cool sand, enjoy a sunset, grab a classic Bushwacker cocktail at Flora-Bama (it's never too cold outside for one of those!), and then meander through the town's annual fall event, the Great Gulf Coast Arts Festival.
Townsend, Tennessee
Words that describe this Tennessee town's fall aesthetic: bluegrass, apple butter, woodworking, and jam cake. Oh, and the Townsend Fall Heritage Festival, as if it couldn't get any more old-fashioned. Nestled right into the Smokies, this historic town packs in plenty of ways to celebrate the season. Don't miss out on its Grains and Grits Festival, a spirits and cuisine weekend in November. Consider it the more peaceful side of the Smokies, an antithesis of the hustle and bustle of Gatlinburg.
Harrodsburg, Kentucky
Located in the famed Bourbon-Bluegrass-Horse Country, Harrodsburg is Kentucky's oldest town. As if that wasn't quaint enough already, it has a historic downtown district that's only a 10-minute walk from one of our South's Best Inns, Beaumont Inn, which has been open for over 100 years. Keeping alive old-timey dishes like "Yellow Legged" Fried Chicken and offering personalized bourbon tastings with the fifth-generation owner, this inn makes it easy to sit back and relax. Right outside of town, slip into a slower pace of life at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill, home of the largest restored Shaker community in America. It's only an hour from Lexington and other fall-perfect Kentucky towns.
Abita Springs, Louisiana
This bayou town boasts big charm and craft brewing. It's also home to a place known as "Louisiana's most eccentric attraction," so naturally we're hooked. For a quick weekend trip, this Cajun town offers some fall-worthy appeal. Start with the Abita Mystery House (aforementioned eccentric attraction). Visitors can enter the mystery house through a vintage Standard Oil gas station, which leads to Louisiana-inspired exhibits and intriguing open-air vignettes. You can also explore the main hall of peculiar showpieces housed in a Creole cottage that's over a century old. Finish the day with a cold craft brew from Abita Springs Brewery and Taproom. The seasonal fall beer usually doesn't disappoint. Plus, you're only an hour from New Orleans, if wanting to make it a multi-stop getaway.
Winchester, Virginia
A gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, this small town feels cozier than a cashmere sweater. Steeped in Civil War history, it instantly makes you feel taken back in time. Between its Greek Revival courthouse built in 1840 and refurbished 90-room George Washington Hotel built in 1924, this destination has even more to offer than the stunning fall color seen in the Valley. But that's pretty nice on its own, too. As a perk, you're less than two hours from Washington D.C., if you desire to extend the historic tour.