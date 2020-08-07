The Best Southern Mountain Towns for Retirement

Say goodbye to the day job and hello to mountain views. When it’s time to pack up your things and start a new adventure, try one of the South’s mountain towns on for size. These great spots are surrounded by incredible views, great hiking trails, gorgeous fall foliage, and more restaurants, art galleries, museums, music venues, and parks than you’ll know what to do with. Sound fun? We can’t think of a better place to put down new roots than these fun-loving, laid-back communities. Whether you’re looking to fly fish or see a show, take up a new hobby or develop an old one, the close-knit communities in these mountain towns have plenty of opportunities for you to get involved, meet someone new, and make a fresh home in a beautiful place. These Southern spots are real jewels in the landscape, and it’s high time you started exploring one or two (or all of them!). When retirement calls, the mountains answer.