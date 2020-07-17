Scenic Glampsites In Every Southern State
If the idea of escaping to the woods without giving up running water and a pillowtop mattress is your kind of vacation, you just might be a “glamper.” Nature is a treat, but so is electricity. We get it. Luckily, glamping, a more luxurious take on camping, has taken off over the past few years, and as this trend has grown in popularity so have the options and amenities available to families and couples alike.
Rentable tipis, treehouses, canvas tents, yurts, cabins, and camp-style resorts dot sites like GlampingHub and Airbnb, offering everything from completely off-the-grid escapes to air conditioning and Wi-Fi. With options for every level of outdoorsy-ness, you can pick your own adventure: rough it or relax. It’s completely up to you.
Whether you end up sleeping in a dome with a view of the stars from your queen-sized bed or a campervan complete with a stovetop, some of the South’s best glampsites are the starting point for even greater adventures. National park trailheads, whitewater rafting, and wooded landscapes await outside the walls of comfort. But if you’re content by the fire playing cards or reading a book, we can’t blame you for that either.
Ready to make camping a little bit more manageable? Here are some of our favorite glampsites in every Southern state.
Glamping in Alabama: T-Town Tree House
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Type: Treehouse
- Sleeps: 4
- Bed: 1 double, 1 queen
- Amenities: Cable TV, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, hot water, gym, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, lake
Rent It: $174 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Arkansas: Iris Hill
Eureka Springs, Arkansas
- Type: Hut
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: Queen
- Amenities: TV, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, private toilet, garden, grill, fire pit, goats, horses, donkey, walking trails
Rent It: $99 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Georgia: Getaway
Chattahoochee National Forest
- Type: Cabin
- Sleeps: cabins available for 2 or 4
- Bed: queen bed(s)
- Amenities: Two-burner stove, air conditioning, heat, hot water, private toilet, cellphone lockbox, picnic tables, campfire grill grate
- Learn more
Rent It: from $119 a night, getaway.house
Glamping in Florida: Bell Tent
Clermont, Florida
- Type: Bell Tent
- Sleeps: 4
- Bed: Queen and Twin
- Amenities: Air conditioning, heating, charging station, hot water, bathroom facilities, fire pit, private pavilion, canteen store, swimming beach, children's playground, volleyball court, fishing piers
Rent It: $140 per night, glampinghub.com
Glamping in Kentucy: Moonbeam Tent
Monticello, Kentucky
- Type: Safari Tent
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: Queen
- Amenities: Electricity, fire pit, back deck, bathroom facilities, hiking trail, lake access
Rent It: $75 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Louisiana: Cross Lake Treehouse
Shreveport, Louisiana
- Type: Treehouse
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: Queen
- Amenities: TV, heating, air conditioning, kitchenette, toaster oven, microwave, coffee pot, electric skillet, refrigerator, sink, grill, clawfoot tub, kayaks, chiminea, lake views
Rent It: $115 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Maryland: Frostburg Yurts
Frostburg, Maryland
- Type: Yurt
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: King
- Amenities: Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, fan, private bath, fire pit, gas log fireplace, fridge, coffee maker, oven, private deck, communal bonfire circle, ski shop, restaurant
Rent It: $360 per night, glampinghub.com
Glamping in Mississippi: Home Sweet Home
Ellisville, Mississippi
- Type: Cabin
- Sleeps: 6
- Bed: 2 queen, 2 twin
- Amenities: Cable TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, travel crib, coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, grill, fire pit, swings, picnic benches
Rent It: $79 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in North Carolina: Chimney Rock Dome
Hendersonville, North Carolina
- Type: Dome
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: King
- Amenities: Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, hot water, private bathroom, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, hot tub, grill, fire place, hammock, Adirondack chairs, pond
Rent It: $219 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Oklahoma: Scenic Mountain Lodge
Clayton, Oklahoma
- Type: Cabin
- Sleeps: 8
- Bed: 2 queens, 2 twin
- Amenities: Cable TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, washer and dryer, travel crib, kitchen, coffee maker, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven, grill, mountain and lake views
Rent It: $214 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in South Carolina:
Salem, South Carolina
- Type: Treehouse
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: Queen
- Amenities: TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, grill, private bathroom, lake access
Rent It: $196 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Tennessee: Under Canvas
Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Type: Safari Tent
- Sleeps: tents available for 2 to 4
- Bed: King plus additional cots available
- Amenities: USB battery packs, private bathroom, hot water, night sky viewing windows, wood burning stove, firewood, fire pit, housekeeping, on-site dining, picnic tables, grill, guest experience coordinator
Rent It: from $199 per night, tripadviser.com
Glamping in Texas: Green Acres
Elgin, Texas
- Type: Yurt
- Sleeps: 3
- Bed: Queen
- Amenities: Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, hot water, walking trails, donkeys and Alpacas, fire pits, picnic tables, outdoor games
Rent It: $178 per night, airbnb.com
Glamping in Virginia: Sandy River Outdoor Adventure and Retreat
Farmville, Virginia
- Type: Tipi
- Sleeps: 4
- Bed: King and queen
- Amenities: Wi-Fi, TV, sound system, air conditioning, heating, hot water, radiant-heated flooring, private bathroom, grill, private kitchen, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, toaster, fire pit, shared pool, game room, bicycle rental, zip lines, horseback riding, fishing, boat rentals, wine tasting
Rent It: $245 per night, glampinghub.com
Glamping in West Virginia: Holly Rock Treehouse
Hico, West Virginia
- Type: Treehouse
- Sleeps: 2
- Bed: Queen
- Amenities: Wi-Fi, cable TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, kitchen, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, canopy bridge, hot tub, picnic table, grill,
Rent It: $313 per night, airbnb.com