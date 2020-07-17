Scenic Glampsites In Every Southern State

By Katie Strasberg Rousso
Updated July 17, 2020
Courtesy of Under Canvas

If the idea of escaping to the woods without giving up running water and a pillowtop mattress is your kind of vacation, you just might be a “glamper.” Nature is a treat, but so is electricity. We get it. Luckily, glamping, a more luxurious take on camping, has taken off over the past few years, and as this trend has grown in popularity so have the options and amenities available to families and couples alike.

Rentable tipis, treehouses, canvas tents, yurts, cabins, and camp-style resorts dot sites like GlampingHub and Airbnb, offering everything from completely off-the-grid escapes to air conditioning and Wi-Fi. With options for every level of outdoorsy-ness, you can pick your own adventure: rough it or relax. It’s completely up to you.

Whether you end up sleeping in a dome with a view of the stars from your queen-sized bed or a campervan complete with a stovetop, some of the South’s best glampsites are the starting point for even greater adventures. National park trailheads, whitewater rafting, and wooded landscapes await outside the walls of comfort. But if you’re content by the fire playing cards or reading a book, we can’t blame you for that either.

Ready to make camping a little bit more manageable? Here are some of our favorite glampsites in every Southern state.

Glamping in Alabama: T-Town Tree House

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

  • Type: Treehouse
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Bed: 1 double, 1 queen
  • Amenities: Cable TV, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, hot water, gym, microwave, coffee maker, refrigerator, lake

Glamping in Arkansas: Iris Hill

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

  • Type: Hut
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: Queen
  • Amenities: TV, Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, private toilet, garden, grill, fire pit, goats, horses, donkey, walking trails

Glamping in Georgia: Getaway

Chattahoochee National Forest 

  • Type: Cabin 
  • Sleeps: cabins available for 2 or 4
  • Bed: queen bed(s)
  • Amenities: Two-burner stove, air conditioning, heat, hot water, private toilet, cellphone lockbox, picnic tables, campfire grill grate 
  • Learn more

Glamping in Florida: Bell Tent

Clermont, Florida

  • Type: Bell Tent
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Bed: Queen and Twin
  • Amenities: Air conditioning, heating, charging station, hot water, bathroom facilities, fire pit, private pavilion, canteen store, swimming beach, children's playground, volleyball court, fishing piers

Glamping in Kentucy: Moonbeam Tent

Monticello, Kentucky

  • Type: Safari Tent
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: Queen
  • Amenities: Electricity, fire pit, back deck, bathroom facilities, hiking trail, lake access 

Glamping in Louisiana: Cross Lake Treehouse

Shreveport, Louisiana

  • Type: Treehouse
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: Queen
  • Amenities: TV, heating, air conditioning, kitchenette, toaster oven, microwave, coffee pot, electric skillet, refrigerator, sink, grill, clawfoot tub, kayaks, chiminea, lake views

Glamping in Maryland: Frostburg Yurts

Frostburg, Maryland

  • Type: Yurt
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: King
  • Amenities: Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, fan, private bath, fire pit, gas log fireplace, fridge, coffee maker, oven, private deck, communal bonfire circle, ski shop, restaurant

Glamping in Mississippi: Home Sweet Home

Ellisville, Mississippi

  • Type: Cabin
  • Sleeps: 6
  • Bed: 2 queen, 2 twin
  • Amenities: Cable TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, travel crib, coffee maker, microwave, refrigerator, grill, fire pit, swings, picnic benches

Glamping in North Carolina: Chimney Rock Dome

Hendersonville, North Carolina

  • Type: Dome
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: King
  • Amenities: Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, hot water, private bathroom, kitchen, refrigerator, microwave, coffee maker, hot tub, grill, fire place, hammock, Adirondack chairs, pond

Glamping in Oklahoma: Scenic Mountain Lodge

Clayton, Oklahoma 

  • Type: Cabin
  • Sleeps: 8
  • Bed: 2 queens, 2 twin
  • Amenities: Cable TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, washer and dryer, travel crib, kitchen, coffee maker, dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator, oven, grill, mountain and lake views

Glamping in South Carolina:

Salem, South Carolina

  • Type: Treehouse
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: Queen
  • Amenities: TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, kitchen, microwave, refrigerator, grill, private bathroom, lake access

Glamping in Tennessee: Under Canvas

Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 

  • Type: Safari Tent
  • Sleeps: tents available for 2 to 4
  • Bed: King plus additional cots available
  • Amenities: USB battery packs, private bathroom, hot water, night sky viewing windows, wood burning stove, firewood, fire pit, housekeeping, on-site dining, picnic tables, grill, guest experience coordinator 

Glamping in Texas: Green Acres

Elgin, Texas

  • Type: Yurt
  • Sleeps: 3
  • Bed: Queen
  • Amenities: Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heating, hot water, walking trails, donkeys and Alpacas, fire pits, picnic tables, outdoor games

Glamping in Virginia: Sandy River Outdoor Adventure and Retreat

Farmville, Virginia

  • Type: Tipi
  • Sleeps: 4
  • Bed: King and queen
  • Amenities: Wi-Fi, TV, sound system, air conditioning, heating, hot water, radiant-heated flooring, private bathroom, grill, private kitchen, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, toaster, fire pit, shared pool, game room, bicycle rental, zip lines, horseback riding, fishing, boat rentals, wine tasting

Glamping in West Virginia: Holly Rock Treehouse

Hico, West Virginia 

  • Type: Treehouse
  • Sleeps: 2
  • Bed: Queen
  • Amenities: Wi-Fi, cable TV, air conditioning, heating, hot water, kitchen, coffee maker, refrigerator, microwave, canopy bridge, hot tub, picnic table, grill, 

