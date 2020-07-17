Scenic Glampsites In Every Southern State

If the idea of escaping to the woods without giving up running water and a pillowtop mattress is your kind of vacation, you just might be a “glamper.” Nature is a treat, but so is electricity. We get it. Luckily, glamping, a more luxurious take on camping, has taken off over the past few years, and as this trend has grown in popularity so have the options and amenities available to families and couples alike.

Rentable tipis, treehouses, canvas tents, yurts, cabins, and camp-style resorts dot sites like GlampingHub and Airbnb, offering everything from completely off-the-grid escapes to air conditioning and Wi-Fi. With options for every level of outdoorsy-ness, you can pick your own adventure: rough it or relax. It’s completely up to you.

Whether you end up sleeping in a dome with a view of the stars from your queen-sized bed or a campervan complete with a stovetop, some of the South’s best glampsites are the starting point for even greater adventures. National park trailheads, whitewater rafting, and wooded landscapes await outside the walls of comfort. But if you’re content by the fire playing cards or reading a book, we can’t blame you for that either.

Ready to make camping a little bit more manageable? Here are some of our favorite glampsites in every Southern state.