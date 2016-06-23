Best Places To Watch 4th of July Fireworks Around the South
Grab a picnic blanket and settle in for one of these firework shows, because it will be a night to remember.
Alabama
Head to Lake Martin for the annual Fireworks over Lake Martin show at The AMP. The show begins at sundown with a pre-fireworks concert. Tickets can be purchased The AMP's website.
Georgia
In Atlanta, catch their annual Fantastic Fourth Celebration on July 1-5 at 9:30 P.M. The extended Fireworks Celebration takes place immediately after the Lasershow Spectacular each night.
Enjoy fireworks and festivities in Cummings, Georgia, at the Cummings Fairgrounds. Live music, family activities, and plenty of great food abounds on the grounds from 4-10 p.m. Be sure to bring chairs or a blanket, and grab a prime spot to watch the fireworks display, which begins at 9:30 p.m.
Louisiana
The skies over the historic New Orleans Riverfront glow with holiday flares each year during the Go 4th on the River Independence Day Celebration. This event features the annual Dueling Barges Fireworks Display over the Mississippi River, in which fireworks explosions are choreographed to patriotic songs.
Maryland
Of course, we can't forget about fresh Maryland crab on the 4th of July, so it only makes sense for Ocean City, Maryland, to host a fantastic fireworks show at Northside Park. All you need is a beach chair, a blanket, and good company to celebrate the 4th in style.
North Carolina
Head to Southern Community Park in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for their annual fireworks display. Bring a blanket or a chair and enjoy a celebration that lights up the whole sky.
Tennessee
Nashville is the place to be for great music and Fourth of July fireworks. This year's Music City July 4th Celebration is sure to be just as big of a hit as previous years. Stay tuned for more details to come. Between the free concert, family events, and enormous fireworks display, there is something for everyone in Music City this Fourth of July. You won't want to miss this one.
Texas
Enjoy fireworks in San Antonio at Woodlawn Lake Park. The festivities last all day and include live music, a 1K, a 5K, great food, and a parade. Once the sun goes down, settle in for the H-E-B Fireworks Extravaganza. Also check out Freedom Fest at Market Square. Historic Market Square hosts three days of live music and family activities leading up to the Fourth of July, so enjoy the events around the city, and don't miss Woodlawn Lake's evening fireworks.
If you're located closer to Austin, then you're in for a treat because they have a whole lineup of events happening throughout the city on the 4th of July. See Austin's largest Independence Day celebration at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center. The Austin Symphony H-E-B July 4th Concert and Fireworks includes a musical performance by the Austin Symphony and is capped off with fireworks over Lady Bird Lake.
Virginia
If you're in the area, don't miss Norfolk's Annual 4th of July Great American Picnic and Fireworks. The Waterfront Fireworks Display begins at 9:30 p.m., but if you get there early, you can hear performances by military brass bands.