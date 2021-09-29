14 Southern Resorts To Visit in Fall

By Southern Living Editors Updated August 14, 2022
Credit: Helen Norman

Set your sights on these Southern resorts for a fun fall getaway in surroundings painted with the colors of the season. From coastal beach destinations with mild autumn breezes to mountain escapes surrounded by foliage-canopied hiking trails, there's a resort for everyone (with plenty of activities and attractions). Whether you want to explore beneath the changing leaves or stay indoors and enjoy a spa treatment or two, a resort is a great bet for a good time. Book a stay, pack the car, and set out for adventures in the crisp autumn air. You might just find your new favorite getaway this fall while making some fresh memories with family and friends. For more fall travel ideas, check out these fall weekend girlfriend getaways and must-take fall trips.

Arlington Resort Hotel and Spa

Credit: Sean Pavone/Getty Images

Hot Springs, Arkansas

This historic resort hotel is located in the heart of Hot Springs National Park, north of Bathhouse Row, near museums, antique shops, art galleries, and restaurants. The property has stunning architecture complete with a spa and salon as well as a thermal bathhouse for experiencing the area's famed mineral waters.

Book a stay.

Blackberry Farm

Credit: Helen Norman

Walland, Tennessee

One of the South's favorite year-round resorts, Blackberry Farm is at its most beautiful in fall when the surrounding forests of the Smoky Mountain foothills light up with the colors of autumn. Enjoy the outdoors while fly fishing, hiking, paddling, and mountain biking, or stay inside and enjoy a pamper session at the Wellhouse. Don't forget to book a farm-to-table breakfast, lunch, or dinner at the resort's award-winning restaurants.

Book a stay.

Camp Lucy

Credit: Courtesy Camp Lucy

Dripping Springs, Texas

This Texas Hill Country resort has gorgeous accommodations in a serene setting. Book a stay at Camp Lucy, a luxury resort on 289 acres, and you'll be nestled in wine country with opportunities for tastings, visits to breweries and restaurants, and exploring the surrounding area's natural beauty.

Book a stay.

Primland

Credit: Art Meripol

Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Realize the tree house dreams of childhood at this resort that combines a close-to-nature experience with luxurious amenities. Top-ranked golf courses and family-friendly activities like fishing, archery, yoga, and horseback riding make Primland an exceptional destination.

Book a stay.

Canaan Valley Resort

Credit: Gabriela Herman

Davis, West Virginia

This resort and conference center is located in Canaan Valley State Park in West Virginia's Allegheny Mountains. It's surrounded by some of the most vibrant foliage in the region, and  you'll also find on-site restaurants, a golf course, camping sites, hiking trails, and swimming pools both indoors and out.

Book a stay.

Chateau Elan Winery and Resort

Credit: Courtesy Château Élan Winery & Resort i

Braselton, Georgia

This beautiful resort situated on 3,500 acres of rolling hills in North Georgia has an accompanying winery, lush golf course, and soothing spa with multi-sensory treatments and fitness classes. The combination of beautiful settings and plenty of relaxing amenities will tempt you to stay all season long.

Book a stay.

Crescent Hotel and Spa

Credit: JeremyMasonMcGraw.com/Getty Images

Eureka Springs, Arkansas

This lovely hotel and spa are located in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, a town known for its Victorian architecture and expansive Ozark surroundings. In addition to a charming stay, the destination offers resort activities including a spa, hot tub, and swimming pool in addition to 15 acres of gardens with opportunities for hikes, bike rides, and meandering walks.

Book a stay.

The Greenbrier

Credit: Cooper Carras Photography

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Stay at The Greenbrier in the mountains of West Virginia and find yourself in the midst of a National Historic Landmark and 11,000-acre luxury resort that's been in operation since 1778. Plenty of opportunities to explore the vibrant fall foliage of the region, farm-to-table dinners filled with the flavors of Appalachia, and famed interior designs by Dorothy Draper ensure an unforgettable experience.

Book a stay.

Jekyll Island Club Resort

Credit: Ken Rubin

Jekyll Island, Georgia

If your idea of a perfect fall getaway includes coastal breezes, set your sights on Jekyll Island, where the historic Jekyll Island Club Resort welcomes you in for a relaxing stay, biking the island's many scenic trails, golfing on the course, wonderful dining experiences, and fall walks on the beach in the mild weather of the Georgia coast.

Book a stay.

Julep Farms

Credit: Courtesy Julep Farms

Dillard, Georgia

Nestled in the foothills of North Georgia, Julep Farms is a welcoming modern farm resort with a market for shopping, Julep Kitchen for delicious meals,  panoramic views of rolling hills and the foliage of surrounding forest, and cozy cottages with names like The Boat House, The Magnolia Cottage,  and The Derby Cottage.

Book a stay.

Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa

Credit: Courtesy of Dollywood

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Who could be better than Dolly Parton at combining homey hospitality and glamorous pampering? The Dollywood DreamMore is a fun escape for the whole family—from relaxing facials to Dollywood Theme Park, there is fun for everyone.

Book a stay.

Lansdowne Resort and Spa

Credit: Courtesy Lansdowne Resort and Spa

Leesburg, Virginia

This resort getaway is an autumn destination in Virginia's wine country. Make it your home base for a weekend of exploring the wineries and picturesque vineyards of the region. Then turn in for a relaxing session at the resort's Spa Minérale or a meal at one of the resort's many restaurants—Riverside Hearth, Coton & Rye, and Piedmont's among them.

Book a stay.

Old Edwards Inn and Spa

Credit: Courtesy Old Edwards Inn and Spa

Highlands, North Carolina

This lovely property located in the picture-perfect small town of Highlands, North Carolina, has been enchanting visitors for years. It's a Blue Ridge getaway with exceptional spa and dining experiences, as well as opportunities for exploring the nearby Nantahala National Forest, boutique shopping, and meandering drives down foliage-canopied mountain roads.

Book a stay.

The Omni Grove Park Inn

Credit: Cameron Reynolds

Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville is a destination for mountain resorts, and a great one is The Omni Grove Park Inn, where visitors have ready access to a lauded golf course, leaf-painted vistas, and exceptional dining and amenities, including hiking trails, a swimming pool, and tennis and fitness classes.

Book a stay.

By Southern Living Editors