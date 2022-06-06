The Best Coolers of 2022: Perfect for Road Trips, Beach Vacations, Soccer Games, and More

Best Overall: Coleman 60 Quart Wheeled Cooler

BUY IT: $49.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com

At less than $50, this cooler is a quality piece without the price tag. It holds up to 47 cans, meaning it can work for a family or a large group, and best of all: It's on wheels! Reviewers rave about the size, saying it can hold up to four full watermelons, as well as the durability, claiming it keeps food and beverages cold for up to five days, no problem. Others say it's the perfect size for a camping trip or beach day, too.

What We Like

Affordable

On wheels

"Massive" in size

What We Don't Like

Not as sturdy as more heavy duty coolers

This cooler measures 23 x 18 x 18 inches and weighs 11.4 pounds empty. It holds up to 47 cans with 30 lbs of ice.