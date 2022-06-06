The Best Coolers of 2022: Perfect for Road Trips, Beach Vacations, Soccer Games, and More
Everyone needs a reliable cooler for their travels. Whether headed for destinations near or far, you'll no doubt need a cold drink once you get there. We've rounded up some of our favorite coolers to keep you chilled out and stocked with snacks and sips for all your road trips no matter the season. Big ones for trunks and hatches, wheeled ones, totes, hard-sided ones, soft ones—there's a cooler here for everyone.
They're all different sizes and can be counted on to keep your stuff cool on the go. Fill them with drinks and provisions for a picnic or a party, and you'll be on your way. All these coolers come in fun colors with all sorts of handy features, too, ensuring there's one that will be just right for your travels. Choose one for your next adventure, pack it up, load it in the back, and hit the road.
The Best Coolers of 2022
- Best Overall: Coleman 60 Quart Wheeled Cooler
- Best Heavy Duty: Igloo IMX 70 Cooler
- Best Soft: Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler
- Best Backpack: ICEMULE Classic Collapsible Backpack Cooler
- Best with Wheels: YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
- Best for One Person: Lilly Pulitzer Pink/Green Insulated Soft Beach Cooler
- Best for Small Groups: RTIC Outdoors 30-Can Backpack
- Most Stylish: Swig Life Cooli Family Cooler Bag
- Best Throwback: Igloo Picnic Basket 25qt Cooler
- Best for Road Trips: Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
- Best for Entertaining: Brutank 55-Quart Rolling Cooler
Best Overall: Coleman 60 Quart Wheeled Cooler
BUY IT: $49.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com
At less than $50, this cooler is a quality piece without the price tag. It holds up to 47 cans, meaning it can work for a family or a large group, and best of all: It's on wheels! Reviewers rave about the size, saying it can hold up to four full watermelons, as well as the durability, claiming it keeps food and beverages cold for up to five days, no problem. Others say it's the perfect size for a camping trip or beach day, too.
What We Like
- Affordable
- On wheels
- "Massive" in size
What We Don't Like
- Not as sturdy as more heavy duty coolers
This cooler measures 23 x 18 x 18 inches and weighs 11.4 pounds empty. It holds up to 47 cans with 30 lbs of ice.
Best Heavy Duty: Igloo IMX 70 Cooler
BUY IT: $299, amazon.com
This big cooler belongs at tailgates, parties, and every other get-together you've got on the calendar. It hauls all your cans and bags of ice—and then some. Reviewers say it holds up to the 7-day ice-cold promise, with some using it for up to 10 days with no melting. Plus, it's made for a day outdoors with built-in UV inhibitors that prevent sun damage. One note: It's heavy—25 lbs, even on it's own—so be sure to have an extra set of hands on deck when transporting this cooler from point A to point B.
What We Like
- Great quality
- Features add-ons like a wire basket and self-draining cupholders
- Keeps cold for 7-plus days
What We Don't Like
- Large and bulky
- Heavy
This cooler measures 36 x 20.7 x 20.3 inches with a capacity of 70 quarts, 70 liters. It holds and weighs 25.8 lbs empty.
Best Soft: Yeti Hopper M30 Soft Cooler
BUY IT: $299, yeti.com
This soft-sided cooler is a crowd-favorite, and it's now available in a "new and improved" model this year. Made in a tote-bag style, it can be carried over the shoulder via the cushioned, removable strap and is a great option that's super easy to pack, unpack, and clean. Reviewers love this soft cooler because it's lightweight and easy to carry but don't worry: They say it's heavy-duty, too.
What We Like
- Lightweight
- Available in 4 colors
- Improved model with better zipper, according to reviews
What We Don't Like
- Expensive
This cooler measures 25 x 12 x 17.5 inches and weighs 7 lbs empty. It fits a full case of your go-to drink.
Best Backpack: ICEMULE Classic Collapsible Backpack Cooler
BUY IT: Starting at $59.95; amazon.com
Sometimes, a backpack cooler is a must when your hands are needed for hauling extra beach chairs and gear. This cooler can maintain ice-like temperatures for 24 hours, so it's a perfect day bag to pack for a beach or camping trip—it even floats! Best part: It's lightweight and collapsible so when it's empty, you can fold it up, throw it in another bag, and have one less thing to carry at the end of the day.
What We Like
- Affordable
- Easy to carry
- Waterproof
- Available in 10 colors and prints
What We Don't Like
- Limited in size
- Lightweight
This cooler is available five sizes—from the mini (9 liters) to the large (20 liters). It weights just over 1 lb empty.
Best with Wheels: YETI Tundra Haul Portable Wheeled Cooler
BUY IT: $400, yeti.com
When you need to haul cool stuff and want to do it in style, this wheeled cooler by Texas-based brand Yeti is a great option. It's pricey but durable and reliable. With this mid-size 45-can cooler and a 5-year warranty, you may never need to buy another. Reviewers rave about the innovative design and noticeable, high quality build from the latches to the wheels and insulated interior.
What We Like
- Heavy-duty
- On wheels!
- 5-year warranty
- Manufactured in Texas
What We Don't Like
- Expensive
- Bulky
This cooler measures 18.6 x 19.5 x 28.3 inches and weighs 37 lbs empty.
Best for One Person: Lilly Pulitzer Pink/Green Insulated Soft Beach Cooler
BUY IT: $36.95; amazon.com
Looking for a cute cooler for one person? We found the perfect one from one of our favorite Southern brands, Lilly Pulitzer. This handheld cooler comes in four color ways—from pink and green to a more gender neutral blue—and is travel friendly with an adjustable shoulder strap and top handle. It's tall enough to fit a bottle of Champagne and, according to reviews, is also perfect for packing lunch, snacks, and a couple drinks on the go.
What We Like
- Affordable
- Cute print
- Insulated and well-made
- Easy to clean
- Petite size
What We Don't Like
- Small size
- Maintains ice-like temperatures for a limited time
This cooler measures 10 x 10 x 12 inches and weighs 14.6 ounces. It holds a bottle of Champagne or wine.
Best for Small Groups: RTIC Outdoors 30-Can Backpack
BUY IT: $129.99, amazon.com
If you always wish you could throw your cooler on your back and hit the road, this is the pick for you. It's a tough option that can carry up to 30 cans in one go. In fact, this cooler is a favorite among the Southern Living staff, as multiple editors have used this style for soccer games, camping trips, and days at the beach. All agree: It's "not a bear to carry" and keeps drinks ICE COLD! Only complaint? Some say the zipper can be a pain in the you know what, and that it holds slightly fewer cans that label claims. Still, all say they'd purchase it again, no question.
What We Like
- Well-made
- Keeps drinks ice-cold
- Easy to carry and clean
- Available in 11 colors
What We Don't Like
- Zipper can be a pain to open and close
- Fits fewer drinks than it claims, so size up if needed
The 30-can cooler measures 17.13 x 13.78 x 12.8 inches and weighs 6 lbs empty, but this cooler is available in a number of sizes—from the 12-can mini to the 40-can large.
Most Stylish: Swig Life Cooli Family Cooler Bag
BUY IT: Starting at $74.99; amazon.com
If you want a cooler that's as cute as it is functional, this may be the style for you. It's designed with families in mind, so it's easy to pack, easy to store, and easy to carry with soft sides that fold up when not in use and adjustable padded straps that extend up to 48 inches. Available in 11 adorable prints (like polka dots, camo, and leopard), it fits up to 8 bottles of wine of 36 slim cans.
What We Like
- Available in 11 fun prints
- Lightweight and easy to carry
- Keeps drinks cool for up to 48 hours
What We Don't Like
- Prices vary greatly by color
- Some reviewers complain about the durability of the zipper
This bag measures 19.5 x 15.5 x 10.5 inches.
Best Throwback: Igloo Picnic Basket 25qt Cooler
BUY IT: $49.99; target.com
We can't resist a retro throwback, and this cooler is just that. Modeled after Igloo's best-selling cooler of the 90s, this picnic-style ice chest is a sturdy, mid-size cooler worth the hype. It's ideal for tossing in the back of a pickup truck or SUV for a weekend away or a day at the ballpark. When packed, it can hold up to 36 cans, or enough drinks and snacks for a group of four for a three-day weekend. Trust us: One Southern Living editor owns this one, and has put it to the test.
What We Like
- Retro design
- Lightweight yet durable
- Great mid-size cooler
- Available in three colors (pink, yellow, and turquoise)
What We Don't Like
- Bulky to carry for one person
This cooler measures 13.12 x 19.79 x 12.88 inches and weighs 5.5 lbs empty.
Best for Road Trips: Yeti Roadie 24 Cooler
BUY IT: $199, yeti.com
This lighter-weight Yeti is super versatile and easy to transport. It's tall enough for wine bottles and can fit behind the passenger's seat of a car. Available in five colors from hot pink to classic navy, reviewers rave that this cooler keeps their drinks cold for beach trips, lake trips, and short-distance drives. Only complaint? The short strap can be difficult to carry.
What We Like
- Well-made
- Compact in size, yet tall enough to fit wine bottles
- Available in 5 colors
- Manufactured in Texas
- 5-year warranty
What We Don't Like
- Expensive
- Limited size not ideal for large parties
This cooler measures 14x7.5x16.5 inches and weighs 12.8 lbs empty. It holds 24 cans.
Best for Entertaining: Brütank 55-Quart Rolling Cooler
BUY IT: $399; brumate.com
This cooler is an investment with a waitlist— but, for those who love to entertain, it may be worth the wait. It features all-terrain wheels that can be rolled across rocks, sand, and grass, and set up for a portable party anywhere. It features a built-in can opener, 2.8 gallon tank and drink dispenser, and a 7-day ice retention, making it a fun tool for serving batch cocktails or fresh lemonade right out of the chest.
What We Like
- Heavy duty cooler with wheels
- Add-ons like a built-in drink tank, dispenser, and bottle opener
- 7-day ice retention
What We Don't Like
- Expensive
- Does not ship immediately
This cooler measures 32.65 x19.5 x 19.5 inches and holds 50 slim cans, 48 standard cans, 12 wine bottles, or 40 lbs of ice.