The Best Coolers for All Your Future Road Trips

Everyone needs a reliable cooler for their travels. Whether headed for destinations near or far, you’ll no doubt need a cold drink once you get there. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite coolers to keep you chilled out and stocked with snacks and sips for all your road trips no matter the season. Big ones for trunks and hatches, wheeled ones, totes, hard-sided ones, soft ones—there’s a cooler here for everyone. They’re all different sizes and can be counted on to keep your stuff cool on the go. Fill them with drinks and provisions for a picnic or a party, and you’ll be on your way. All these coolers come in fun colors with all sorts of handy features, too, ensuring there’s one that will be just right for your travels. Choose one for your next adventure, pack it up, load it in the back, and hit the road.

This is a sturdy cooler in a great size. It’s ideal for tossing in the back of a pickup truck, as it comes with skid pads on the corners, kick plates at the base, and four tie-down points.

This 28-quart cooler is a classic. It’s portable, has an insulated lid with two cupholders, and is just begging to be taken to the beach and set in the sand between your beach chairs.

When you need to pack your whole fridge, but you don’t want to break the bank, this is the cooler for you. It’s a 70-quart monster that will hold 100 cans and keep ice cool for days. It also doubles as a tabletop, thanks to the built-in cupholders, and a place to have a seat, thanks to the sturdy lid.

This lighter-weight Yeti is super versatile and easy to transport. It’s tall enough for even the tallest bottles, and it can fit behind the passenger’s seat.

When you need to haul cool stuff and want to do it in style, this wheeled Yeti is a great option. It’s pricey but durable and reliable. With this mid-size 45-can cooler, you may never need to buy another.

If you always wish you could throw your cooler on your back and hit the road, this is the pick for you. It’s a tough option that can carry 15 cans in one go.

This great tote-bag soft-sided cooler can be carried over the shoulder via the cushioned, removable strap. It’s a great option that’s super easy to pack and unpack.

This soft-sided cooler has a leakproof, removable inner cooler insert for easy cleaning. The exterior is made of ripstop nylon and has handles that offer three different ways to carry the cooler.

This big cooler belongs at tailgates, parties, and every other get-together you’ve got on the calendar. It hauls all your cans and bags of ice—and then some.

