20 Best Places to Live on the Coast

Moving to the coast is living the dream. These remarkable towns, cities, islands, communities, and exotic destinations make it the dream of a lifetime.

How We Picked the Winners

To select our Best Places to Live, Coastal Living editors assembled a panel of experts who could speak to the variety of elements that combine to define a great place to live on the coast: the quality of the destination; the coastal lifestyle; the urban and community design; and, for international locations, elements of expat life, including ease of transition and real estate ownership. The panel reviewed nominees in each category; travel and living experts at Travel + Leisure and MONEY magazines provided additional insights. The final list of places was named based on those expert assessments and on editorial input.