Best Places to Go Camping in the South
Cades Cove Campground
Cades Cove, TN
The Great Smoky Mountains are a Southern treasure, and Cades Cove makes for a scenic point to pitch your tent and take in the view.
Rate: Free primitive camping; hipcamp.com
Chisos Basin Campground
Big Bend National Park, TX
If you haven’t been to Big Bend, it’s easy to see why it’s a bucket list item once you arrive. The Chisos Mountains bordering Mexico cut a jagged silhouette across unmatched sunsets.
Rate: Free camping; hipcamp.com
Dockley Ranch Camp
Near Keltner, MO
On Missouri’s side of the Ozarks, Dockley Ranch offers a hilltop cabin on 30-acres with hiking trails and a farm where the hosts raise alpacas and goats. On Saturday nights, the Oldfield Opry nearby hosts local musicians.
Rate: $24 per night; hipcamp.com
Duck Dance Farm
Pisgah National Forest, NC
Deep in North Carolina’s storied Pisgah National Forest, the landscape becomes blindingly brilliant with the colors of autumn leaves, but is just as beautiful in the spring and summer. The star watching here is worth the trip.
Rate: $20 per night; hipcamp.com
Grayson Highlands Campground
Grayson Highlands State Park, West Virginia
They had us at wild ponies, but this state park also offers wildflower-filled meadows along the gateway to the state’s highest peak. It also serves as a point along the Appalachian Trail.
Rate: Free camping; hipcamp.com
The Gully Huts
Near White Oak, TN
If you feel a secret emotional connection to the characters of The Hobbit, you’ll want to book a stay at these whimsical cabins built into hillsides outside of Nashville. This site is also kid-friendly with easily accessible bathrooms and a playground.
Rate: $220 per night for 3 underground huts; hipcamp.com
Jb Tading Co. Camp
Near Compton, AR
With roomy elevated safari tents, access to hot showers, a hammock hub, and the hosts’ nearby outdoor shop carrying all kinds of gear and supplies, all you need to bring is yourself.
Rate: $40 per night; hipcamp.com
Keachi Acres Cabins
Keachi, LA
While the hosts here provide wi-fi, they hope you won’t use it. With a porch looking out over a pond prime for kayaking and fishing, a garden filled with veggies and chickens, and a campfire site begging for some s’mores roasting, there’s a good chance you’ll forget the password.
Rate: $80 per night; hipcamp.com
Marshall Tent Cabins
Near Marshall, NC
Outside of Asheville, these treehouse-style cabins provide a different perspective on the mountainous landscape. Madison County Brewing is only a short jaunt into town.
Rate: $60 per night; hipcamp.com
Pedernales Falls Campground
Pedernales Falls State Park, TX
Overlooking Twin Falls, this site is a favorite of nearby Austinites who come to relax on the rocks in between the river’s turquoise water. Many of the sites come with electric hookups, but tent sites are also available.
Rate: Free camping; hipcamp.com
River Garden Farm
Near Dunnellon, FL
Bring your kayak (and binoculars) to this campsite that sits along Florida’s beautiful Withlacoochee River. The hosts also have an half-acre garden filled with herbs and tomatoes.
Rate: $35 per night; hipcamp.com
Tune Farm's Whistle Stop Camp
Lacon, AL
Less than an hour away from Huntsville, this bucolic, 260-acre setting lets visitors sample farm life from gathering eggs from chickens to relaxing near its old red barn.
Rate: $39 per night; hipcamp.com