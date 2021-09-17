Best Trails To Bike in the South

There are plenty of great places to cycle around the South. Thanks to multi-use paths winding through state parks, rails-to-trails projects, and mapped cycling routes, the region is becoming a destination for cyclists in search of adventures among picturesque scenery. Some of the best stretches for exploring by bike are former railroad lines that have been transformed into multi-use trails for hiking and biking, and there are some great ones on this list. Find your next great adventure among the South's biking trails in both cities and small towns: You can locate maps of the trails online, which make it easy to start planning your trip and navigate once you get there. Grab your helmet and set out on a spin along some of the South's best bike trails for some fresh air and fun on two wheels.

Ann and Roy Butler Hike and Bike Trail

Austin, Texas

This Austin loop is a 10-mile trail for hikers and bikers that travels in a circle around the border of the city's Lady Bird Lake.

Cloudland Canyon

Rising Fawn, Georgia

The trails around Cloudland Canyon lure mountain bikers and hikers, and maps of their routes can be found online with indications of the uses and difficulty levels of each one. The Cloudland Connector Trail is a 14-mile long multi-use trail popular with bikers.

Katy Trail, Missouri Katy Trail, Missouri | Credit: Lokibaho/Getty Images

Katy Trail

Missouri

This is one of Missouri's best-loved biking trails, and it's also the longest rail-to-trail conversion in the country. The Katy Trail stretches 237 miles across Missouri, and part of the trail follows Lewis and Clark's historic route along the Missouri River.

Oak Mountain State Park

Birmingham, Alabama

The 30 miles of mountain biking trails that crisscross Alabama's Oak Mountain State Park take travelers around the 940-acre park to see the sights, lakes, and lookouts along the way.

Shenandoah Shenandoah Valley | Credit: Terry Kelly/EyeEm/Getty Images

Shenandoah Valley

Staunton, Virginia

Ride the Shenandoah Valley for unparalleled views of the region's rolling hills and, in autumn, vibrant seasonal foliage. Find maps of scenic Shenandoah loops online, and plan to make a few stops in area's charming small towns too.

Swamp Rabbit Trail

Greenville, South Carolina

This 22-mile multi-use greenway travels along an old railway corridor next to the Reedy River. It passes Greenville parks and connects the city to the nearby town of Travelers Rest.

Tammany Trace Bike Trail

Mandeville, Louisiana

This 31-mile rail trail is located in St. Tammany Parish and runs through Covington, Abita Springs, Mandeville, Lacombe, and Slidell. It draws hikers and bikers for spins through the Louisiana landscape.

Virginia Creeper Trail

Abingdon, Virginia

This picturesque route is a 34-mile multi-use trail that extends from Abingdon, Virginia, through Damascus to the North Carolina Border.

