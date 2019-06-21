The Best Southern Beaches for Avid Shellers

The Ten Thousand Islands are a group of small islands off the Florida coast, just south of Marco Island, and they are notable for their diverse collection of shells. The islands are virtually entirely dedicated to beachcombing and shelling. As a result, ordinary beachgoers who like playing in the sand and surf, as well as other beach activities, rarely damage the shells or get in the way of collectors. When you visit The Ten Thousand Islands, you can expect to walk away with plenty of stunning, unbroken shells. However, navigating these islands on your own is not easy. So, taking advantage of one of their shelling tours is the best and safest way to experience the treasures they hold. These islands happen to be among the best places to look for speckled Junonia shells, which are extremely rare and valuable. Beyond that, sand dollars, conch shells, murex shells, worm-snail shells, Florida spiny jewel boxes, and lightning whelk shells are just a few of the items found by shellers there.