Ocean City has all the necessary ingredients for wholesome fun: eight miles of wide, lifeguard-staffed beach, a boardwalk lined with souvenir shops and snack bars, an amusement park, and a water park. It's an alcohol-free beach, making it an ideal spot for families.

Stay: The Forum Ocean City is delightfully unpretentious and offers large, clean rooms for much less than you'd pay a block away on the boardwalk. With your stay, you'll snag a free beach tag and access to the pool.

800-814 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226, theforumocnj.com

Eat: Serving everything from crab cakes to grilled cheese, the Café Beach Club is open for breakfast and lunch, with tables on the boardwalk and spectacular ocean views. Satisfy your sweet tooth with saltwater taffy from Shriver's.

Café Beach Club: 1282 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226, cafebeachclub.com

Shriver's: 852 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226, shrivers.com

Shop: Send the boys to the arcade while the girls visit Kay Jay's Doll Shop, conveniently located across the street from a pastry shop.

737 Asbury Avenue, Ocean City, NJ 08226, kayjaysdollshoppe.com

Local secret: Start your morning with homemade apple cider doughnuts at Oves on the boardwalk, where you can also rent bikes for a quick cruise.

4th and Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226, ovesrestaurant.com