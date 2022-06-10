The Beach Dives and Restaurants Our Editors Visit Year After Year

Taking an annual trip to the coast is practically a prerequisite for being a Southerner. Some choose to hit the road the moment school lets out for the summer, while others prefer to wait until fall creeps around and the beaches are balmy but far less bustling. Any way you slice it, seeing the sea at least once a year is a non-negotiable for many Southern families.

When it comes to beach destinations, Southerners have a strong sense of loyalty. Many families have been visiting the same beach—maybe even renting the same house or condo unit—for decades and even generations. The nostalgia of watching your kids grow up building sandcastles on the same stretch of shore where your grandchildren will one day do the same is the stuff of dreams.

Over the years, vacation traditions are formed that end up being passed from generation to generation. Maybe you hold a family cornhole tournament, go crab hunting once the sun sets, or snap your annual Christmas card picture in front of the same wild dunes. One of the best traditions? Indulging in that insanely good fried shrimp platter or fresh grouper sandwich that you just can't get anywhere else. Our editors feel the same. Here are the beach bars and restaurants they can't help but return to year after year.