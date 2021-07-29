The 10 Best Beach Chairs for Every Kind of Beachgoer

Best Overall: Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair

It doesn't get any better than the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair—even Southern Living editors agree. With its built-in storage pouches, one of which acts as a cooler for your drinks and food, the chair can simplify your beach packing list. It also has a handy pouch for your cell phone and a cup holder to keep your drink out of the sand. Equipped with backpack straps for stress-free portability, its versatile design reclines into five different positions, including flat for optimal lounging and sunbathing. You can even hang wet towels off the back from a special towel bar. Made from sturdy polyester fabric and rust-proof aluminum, the top-rated beach chair has a weight capacity of 300 pounds and is incredibly durable.

With all of these features, it's not hard to see why it has a 4.7-star rating. "I love this chair," raved one Amazon shopper. "You can carry everything you need in this chair! I don't even use my beach bag anymore! Comfy and the positions are perfect." (Note: Some reviewers say that the chair sits lower to the ground, so keep that in mind if it's a dealbreaker.)