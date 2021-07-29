The 10 Best Beach Chairs for Every Kind of Beachgoer
Frequent beachgoers know that a successful beach day requires appropriate gear. Once you've packed your sunscreen, umbrella, and cooler, you'll want to make sure that you have a reliable beach chair to make the most of your outing. In addition to eliminating the stress of getting covered in sand, beach chairs ensure that you're comfortable throughout your trip.
When selecting a chair, it's important to take the chair's height and width dimensions into account. This is especially true if you're someone that has a hard time getting in and out of low-to-the-ground chairs, or if you simply prefer a roomier seat. Sunbathers may want to opt for a reclining beach chair, whereas those limiting their sun exposure might enjoy chairs that come with their own umbrella or sunshade. There are even chairs with built-in coolers, cup holders, and other fun add-ons that will further enhance your excursion.
Below, explore the best beach chairs that help make every spot comfortable. Each pick has received thousands of glowing reviews and can be found on Amazon or Target.
The Best Beach Chairs of 2021
- Best Overall: Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair
- Best Budget: Sun Squad Beach Sand Chair
- Best for Bad Backs: StrongBack Low Gravity Beach Chair
- Best for Bad Knees: Yeti Hondo Base Camp Chair<strong> </strong>
- Best Novelty: FDW Beach Sling Chair
- Most Spacious: Rio Beach Big Boy Folding Beach Chair
- Best for Tanning: Ostrich Deluxe Padded Sport 3-in-1 Aluminum Beach Chair
- Best with Umbrella: GCI Outdoor Waterside Reclining Backpack Beach Chair
- Best for Kids: Baby Delight Go with Me Chair
- Best for More Than the Beach: Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in Cooler
Best Overall: Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair
It doesn't get any better than the Tommy Bahama Backpack Cooler Chair—even Southern Living editors agree. With its built-in storage pouches, one of which acts as a cooler for your drinks and food, the chair can simplify your beach packing list. It also has a handy pouch for your cell phone and a cup holder to keep your drink out of the sand. Equipped with backpack straps for stress-free portability, its versatile design reclines into five different positions, including flat for optimal lounging and sunbathing. You can even hang wet towels off the back from a special towel bar. Made from sturdy polyester fabric and rust-proof aluminum, the top-rated beach chair has a weight capacity of 300 pounds and is incredibly durable.
With all of these features, it's not hard to see why it has a 4.7-star rating. "I love this chair," raved one Amazon shopper. "You can carry everything you need in this chair! I don't even use my beach bag anymore! Comfy and the positions are perfect." (Note: Some reviewers say that the chair sits lower to the ground, so keep that in mind if it's a dealbreaker.)
Best Budget: Sun Squad Beach Sand Chair
Looking for a sturdy chair that won't break the bank? With its summer-inspired print, this $12 pick from Target adds flare to your beach style while keeping you comfortable. The sand chair boasts a weatherproof construction and folds up easily and compactly so you can travel light. (Each chair only weighs 4.5 pounds.) If you're buying in bulk for a family vacation, the chairs are a solid choice for the price—you can buy enough for a family of four and spend less than $50 before tax.
Target shoppers also praised the chair's sturdiness in their reviews, with one noting that it also provides solid back support. "Very sturdy," they wrote. "It is very low profile which makes me feel like I'm sitting on the sand but without my butt actually sitting on the sand but I like it because of back support."
Best for Bad Backs: StrongBack Low Gravity Beach Chair
Beach chairs are notorious for their lack of lumbar support, which is how the StrongBack Low Gravity Beach Chair came to be. According to the brand, the chair encourages proper spinal and hip alignment thanks to its body-hugging design, which translates to less tension and strain while you're enjoying your beach day. It also features lumbar cushioning for extra comfort. Other key features include its padded armrests, backpack-style carrying case, cup holder, and no-sink design that won't get caught in mud or wet sand.
"All I can say is buy it, you will love it," shared one reviewer. "The most comfortable and compact chair with fantastic lower back support and really well made. When you're done, it takes two seconds to fold up into a small bag about the size of a yoga mat."
Best for Bad Knees: Yeti Hondo Base Camp Chair
If getting out of a low beach chair is a struggle for your knees, you'll enjoy this tall chair from Yeti. Considered the crème de la crème of chairs for its quality construction, the Hondo Base Camp Chair sits 16 inches high above the ground for easy maneuvering. According to the brand, it's specially designed to avoid activating the pressure points in your butt, hips, and back as well. At $300, the Yeti is definitely one of the priciest beach chairs on the market, but its sturdy joints, tear-resistant fabric, and weatherproof aluminum exterior ensure that it will last for many summers to come.
Reviewers were also happy to report that it doesn't cut off the circulation behind your knees or irritate achy backs. "If you take your leisure time outdoors seriously then this chair is worth the investment," one said. Another added that they sat through multiple soccer games without needing to get up and stretch.
Best Novelty: FDW Beach Sling Chair
Perfect for the beach and pretty enough for the patio, the FDW Beach Sling Chair brings a touch of elegance to your beach day—its wooden frame and draped sling look cabana-ready. Built to last with a sturdy construction and quick-drying, water-resistant fabric, the sling chair is incredibly easy to fold up and carry, according to reviewers. The adjustable chair also has three recline levels for customized comfort.
"These chairs are stunning," one Amazon customer said. "They are very comfortable, very well made. The wood is luxurious. The second they hit my patio, I have not been able to get off of them. They are very relaxing for sunset cocktail hour. Super easy to get out of too. I have lower back issues and these chairs were totally fine getting out of."
Most Spacious: Rio Beach Big Boy Folding Beach Chair
Sitting at 31 inches by 28 inches, the Rio Beach Big Boy Folding Beach Chair offers a roomier seating option compared to its counterparts. It gets its sturdiness from its aluminum frame and comfort from its molded armrests and cushioned headrest. The extra-wide beach chair has four reclining levels so you can kick back and relax, plus convenient backpack straps, a cup holder, and a hook-and-loop storage bag that one shopper said is spacious enough to fit three beach towels.
"I can't say enough about my love for this product," shared one reviewer. "Are you tired of squeezing your ample booty into uncomfortable chairs? Living in fear of breaking a lawn chair at the BBQ? Worry no more! Stable, sturdy, wide. Comfy. Fell asleep on the beach in this chair. Haven't done that in years."
Best for Tanning: Ostrich Deluxe Padded Sport 3-in-1 Aluminum Beach Chair
Get the most out of your beach day with this lounge chair from Ostrich, which also features a comfy footrest that can be extended to three different positions. The five-level reclining chair even has a face cavity so you can tan your back without any discomfort. Despite its lengthy design, reviewers say that the chair is easy to fold up and very lightweight. Plus, it has a cushioned carrying strap for added convenience.
"I love, love, love this chair," one customer wrote in their five-star review. "The back pillow fits my back just right and the headrest pillow is sooooo comfy. I also love that the adjustable foot rest is padded so it doesn't cut into your legs. The pouches on the armrests accommodate all my stuff....Easy to turn over on my tummy and read my book."
Best with Umbrella: GCI Outdoor Waterside Reclining Backpack Beach Chair
This shaded pick from GCI Outdoor allows you to enjoy the view without being in direct sunlight thanks to its removable and adjustable sun canopy, which offers UPF 50+ protection (in addition to providing relief from the sun). Its four-position reclining design gives you customized comfort, while its mesh backing ensures that you're cool and never overheated. When it's time to pack up, the canopy and chair fold up easily together into a lightweight backpack.
"It is sturdy and the sunshade worked as expected," vouched one reviewer. "No need to drag an umbrella. The back pack feature made it easy to carry. Lightweight. Drawstring bag attached to the back of the chair is great for your beach towel and essentials. Cup holder is great for drinks or cell phones."
Best for Kids: Baby Delight Go with Me Chair
Designed to grow with your kids, the Baby Delight Go with Me Chair can be customized to fit children aged from three months to 10 years old. Parents can turn it into a high chair with a five-point harness for young beachgoers or effortlessly change it into a comfortable seat for older children. Plus, it even comes with a sun canopy to keep little ones protected and a removable tray to hold their drinks, snacks, toys, and more.
"I bought this for my eight-year-old granddaughter who has Cerebral Palsy," one shopper explained. "With this chair she sits up so well… It is very well cushioned, there aren't bars on the arms or the front of the seat, just soft cushioned canvas."
Best for More Than the Beach: Coleman Camping Chair with Built-in Cooler
Budget friendly and versatile, this Coleman's camping chair makes the perfect companion during all of your summer outings, including the beach. It's got a heavy-duty steel exterior that won't succumb to wear-and-tear damage and sink-resistant footing to accommodate any terrain. With its cushioned headrest and spacious 24-inch seat, the chair is designed for comfort. As an added bonus, it comes equipped with a four-can side cooler and a convenient side pouch to hold all of your essentials, plus a mesh cup holder.
One customer praised, "Hands down the best outdoor camping chair you'll ever own...Great for tailgating, fire sitting, 4th of July fireworks watching, wave watching from the beach, [and] even a video game chair as it has other pouches for snacks."