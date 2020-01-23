The Best Southern Cities for an Affordable Babymoon

When you're a mom-to-be, you're in a constant state of expecting. Yes, you're expecting the arrival of your soon-to-be little angel. But you're also expecting a lot of time, prep, and hard work leading up to the arrival of your newborn (and after). Which is precisely how the grand idea of Babymoons began. These mini getaways before the big day are designed to give the future mom and dad some alone time to nurture their relationship and, most importantly, to kick back and relax (and sleep…a lot).

Affordable Babymoon Destinations Credit: PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

Yet, with all of the expenses that come with a new addition to the family, perhaps you don't want a hurrah as grand as, say, your honeymoon. Thankfully, there are places where you can have the serene escape you need without the price tag of a luxury resort. Livability.com recently rounded up their picks for the most affordable Babymoon destinations, and four Southern faves made the list. Here are their top cities for taking your bump out on a budget.

Arkansas: Hot Springs Credit: Tizod / Getty Images

Hot Springs, Arkansas

Pregnancy isn't exactly a picnic. There are aches, pains, and other fun unmentionables we all have to deal with. But one thing's for sure: A day of pampering can go a long way. Known for its naturally heated thermal springs, Arkansas' beloved resort city is the perfect escape for those looking for a wallet-friendly spa weekend. The city's famous Bathhouse Row houses more than 15 salons and spas (many dating back more than 100 years), where you can indulge in a prenatal massage or mani/pedi followed by an afternoon lounging by the pure mineral waters (just be sure to check with your doctor before dipping your toes in the heated pools). Museums, art galleries, and scenic trails round out the ideal babymoon experience. And the best part? Quaint Victorian B&Bs and boutique hotels located right downtown can be scored for a reasonable $150 per night.

Savannah Ga Christ Church Credit: Robbie Caponetto

Savannah, Georgia

A city steeped in history and rife with charming photo opps makes for the ultimate romantic getaway for future parents. Sightseers can take in Savannah's distinct architecture from one of 24 unique public squares as well as the city's lush Botanical Gardens, all of which are free to enjoy. Foodies, meanwhile, will delight in the city's thriving restaurant scene, which offers everything from simple Southern comfort foods to locally sourced seafood. Post-dinner, moms-to-be can grab a non-alcoholic nightcap at Jen's & Friends, home to more than 300 martinis and a few tasty mocktails for those who can't imbibe.

Virginia Beach Credit: VickyRu/Getty Images

Virginia Beach, Virginia

What better way to show off that bump than in a bikini? Moms craving a relaxing beach vacay on the cheap should look no further than Virginia Beach, which offers plenty of affordable hotel rooms just a quick walk to the ocean. Spend your days on the sand (slathered in sunscreen, of course) while poring through your favorite page turners before taking a walk on the city's famous boardwalk. When the pregnancy hunger sets in, feed your belly with an unlimited supply of fresh seafood, served here both casually around picnic tables and in elegant preparations atop white-linen tablecloths.

Durham, North Carolina Credit: Walter Bibikow/Getty Images

Durham, North Carolina