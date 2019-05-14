Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Girlfriend Getaways

Key Largo, Florida

If the turquoise blue waters of South Florida are calling your name, grab your girlfriends and head for the Florida Keys. The islands' first-ever all-inclusive resort, Bungalows Key Largo, opened in early 2019 as an adults-only (21+) waterfront resort. With an expansive 12 acres, the resort features 135 private bungalows, each with their own bougainvillea-bedecked veranda, oversized soaking tub, and outdoor garden shower. A stay on the property includes unlimited meals at the resort's three restaurants, as well as premium beverages, unlimited use of water sports gear, including paddleboards, kayaks, and snorkeling equipment. Plus, any and all activities, like yoga, cooking classes, and sunset happy hours, are covered with your stay.

NOTE: After a recent fire, Bungalows Key Largo will be reopening in December 2019. They're accepting reservations now.