Best All-Inclusive Resorts for Girlfriend Getaways
When you and your best gals need to get away, you don't have to look outside of the South to find truly one-of-a-kind, all-inclusive resorts that are built to cater to your every need and curiosity. Each resort is unique, with special wellness plans designed around your environment, and activities that highlight the unique places you're visiting. Pick one, and go. Relaxation is waiting.
Relax and Unwind at These Southern Resorts
Miraval Austin
Austin, Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas Hill Country sits idyllic Miraval Austin, an all-inclusive wellness resort that focuses on every element of its guests wellbeing, from the physical body—they offer yoga, group fitness classes, and more—to the mental and emotional, with meditation, a spa, and lectures. You and your girlfriends can participate in activities like the Tibetan Bowl Massage (a full body massage combined with the healing elements of a Tibetan bowl ceremony) to a night of Texas two-step, a bone-broth making class, or even horseback riding at the resort's equine center. Packages include access to the spa and pools, all meals, and unlimited participation in daily events. To start the stay off right, they'll even shuttle you from the airport, or they provide complimentary on-site parking if you're driving in with your pals.
Bungalows Key Largo
Key Largo, Florida
If the turquoise blue waters of South Florida are calling your name, grab your girlfriends and head for the Florida Keys. The islands' first-ever all-inclusive resort, Bungalows Key Largo, opened in early 2019 as an adults-only (21+) waterfront resort. With an expansive 12 acres, the resort features 135 private bungalows, each with their own bougainvillea-bedecked veranda, oversized soaking tub, and outdoor garden shower. A stay on the property includes unlimited meals at the resort's three restaurants, as well as premium beverages, unlimited use of water sports gear, including paddleboards, kayaks, and snorkeling equipment. Plus, any and all activities, like yoga, cooking classes, and sunset happy hours, are covered with your stay.
NOTE: After a recent fire, Bungalows Key Largo will be reopening in December 2019. They're accepting reservations now.
Lodge on Little St. Simons Island
Saint Simons Island, Georgia
Surround yourself in natural beauty, Southern hospitality, and the escape of a private barrier island that seems worlds removed from anything happening back home. A part of Georgia's famed Golden Isles, Little St. Simons Islands offers seven miles of empty beaches, 10,000 acres of wilderness, and wonderful animal encounters and sightings. A maximum of 32 guests can stay at the lodge, which was originally built in 1917 as a private hunting lodge. Today the resort, which can only be reached by boat, caters to people looking for VIP service, fresh seafood, and a getaway like no other.
Club Med Sandpiper Bay
Port St. Lucie, Florida
Club Med was for many years the most prominent name in the all-inclusive business, which tells you that they know how to make package vacations feel like real escapes. The Club Med Sandpiper Bay is in Port St. Lucie, about half way between Miami and Orlando, so driving or flying here with your girlfriends is easy. While there, you'll have access to gourmet dining, open bars, and activities like paddle boarding, sailing, tennis, and more. For a big savings, look to travel during shoulder seasons, when crowds have left South Florida and headed elsewhere.
Blackberry Farm
Walland, Tennessee
Tucked in the rolling hills of Eastern Tennessee, Blackberry Farm is a 4200-acre resort and truly special Southern experience. You and your friends will be treated to a Modified American hospitality plan, a package that covers your room and three meals each day, beginning the day you arrive and ending with lunch on your departure day, snacks, and non-alcoholic beverages (your room will even be fully stocked). Alcohol and most activities are not included so you can customize your stay. The resort's rooms are spread across a main house, cottages, as well as private homes. Pick from a large menu of wellness treatments, private fitness classes, water sports, horseback riding, and more.
Lake Austin Spa Resort
Austin, Texas
Enjoy a morning of yoga as the rippling waters of the Colorado River burble underfoot. Make your own souvenir of your stay with a designer jewelry class. Or see the rolling hills of Texas with a canyon hike. All of these activities are available to you and your friends during a stay at Lake Austin Spa Resort, an oasis of wellness and relaxation. Your all-inclusive package includes three meals per day, fitness activities, and discovery programs, access to water sports and the pools, as well as events with celebrity chefs and speakers. You're in one of Texas's biggest cities, but you'll find plenty of escape in the 19 acres of waterfront property.