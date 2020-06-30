6 Southern Beaches Where You Can Drive Right Up to the Water

<p>Only in Texas would all beaches be considered public highways—a quirk of state constitutional law that mandates "free and unrestricted access" to the beach. The longest stretch of beach road is on North Padre Island, where a 60-mile drive south of Corpus Christie on Park Road 22 highway will take you along the Gulf of Mexico and through Padre Island National Seashore, into an undeveloped and downright desolate coastal region inhabited by countless seabirds as well as coyotes and sea turtles. Park officials warn a GPS will not get you there—Park Road 22 dead ends to the park entrance, and if you get lost, contact Malaquite Visitor Center. Also, the only way to get to the South Padre Island, a resort community, from North Padre Island, is a three to four hour trip inland.</p>