The Most Stylish Beach Hotels in the World 2021

Waikīkī, Hawai'i

The Vibe: Honoring the legacy of this revived 1963 landmark, designer Eric Henderson leaned into color and silhouettes from Hawai'i's modern period from the 1950s through '70s. "I've stayed at Kaimana for many years," he says, "and often wondered when someone would return the hotel to its full potential." Mission accomplished.

Style Moment: Pops of turquoise and coral in the bar and gallery-walled lobby

Book It: Rates start at $199; kaimana.com; 808-923-1555; 2863 Kalakaua Avenue; Honolulu, HI