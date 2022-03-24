Amazon Shoppers Are Amazed at How Much They Can Pack Inside This Compact Toiletry Bag
Spring break and summer vacations are quickly approaching, and if there's a destination on your horizon, you likely already have a countdown in place. Although an upcoming trip can feel thrilling, sometimes there's a moment of nerves as you approach a break in your everyday routine. But there are plenty of ways to take a little bit of home with you, and one is to fill a toiletry bag with all of your favorite beauty products. If you're in the market for a new bag, this best-selling $24 Amazon find has more than 3,000 five-star ratings.
The Bagsmart Large Hanging Toiletry Bag is suitable for multi-day trips, and it will easily fit inside your suitcase. Unlike some bags that are oddly shaped or not quite big enough, the Bagsmart design rolls open to reveal four separate compartments—and it's spacious (it measures 12.6 by 9.1 by 4.3 inches when closed and 12.6 by 33.5 inches when opened). Plus, it comes with an additional clear bag that's TSA approved for carry-on toiletries.
BUY IT: $23.79 with a coupon (orig. $31.99); amazon.com
"This is the best toiletry bag I've ever gotten! This thing has so many compartments," wrote one five-star reviewer who was also thrilled about the additional clear cosmetic bag that came with it. "I stuffed it and thought no way will it zip shut, but it did with ease," another shopper said. In fact, they liked traveling with the bag so much they hung it on their bathroom door to continue using it once they got home.
The exterior of the bag is water-repellent, but the interior of the bag is the true star. The top compartment features clear pockets to keep smaller items, such as bandages and medicine, easily within reach. It also has two middle compartments with plenty of room for full-size bottles, which can be tucked into the elastic straps. The bottom compartment has one large pocket that is the right size for makeup brushes. All four of the compartments zip closed to keep the contents safely inside, and the 360-degree hanger at the top of the bag makes it easy to hang on a door once you reach your destination.
"Who knew I could fit my entire bathroom in one bag?" asked another reviewer. They confirmed they can fit full-size bottles inside, and they also said the "top notch" bag works as well for weekend getaways as it does for week-long trips.
A little organization goes a long way while you're traveling, and the Bagsmart toiletry bag is one way to keep your essentials neatly on hand. Before your next flight or road trip, shop for a hanging toiletry bag in one of three colors (baby pink, black, or blue) while it's on sale for as low as $24.