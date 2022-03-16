Don't Go on Your Next Vacation Without These Space-Saving Packing Cubes
So you've booked your flight, found a hotel, and have an itinerary filled with plans for your next vacation. Now comes the tricky part: fitting all of your clothes and toiletries into a suitcase. While some may advise you simply cut down on outfit options and beauty products for your trip, might we suggest buying a set of expandable compression packing cubes to help you find room for all of the belongings you simply can't travel without?
Thousands of Amazon shoppers swear by Bagail's best-selling packing cubes for saving room in luggage on both quick and long-haul trips. The set comes with four, five, or six adjustable bags in different sizes to fit a variety of luggage types. They're made of durable, waterproof nylon and zip closed to save up to 60 percent of space, according to the brand. Just be mindful of how much weight you're adding to a suitcase by packing more in these cubes, since you don't want to accidentally go over the weight limit while flying with a carry-on or checking a bag.
To use them, simply fold your clothes inside the organizers and zip them shut. The compression zippers will press the bags down to the smallest possible height. Not only will they compactly store your belongings, but they'll also protect clothes from leaks and spills and keep you organized. You can separate clothes by type or family member if you're consolidating items in one bag.
BUY IT: Starting at $22.94 (orig. $26.99); amazon.com
Multiple reviewers say the packing cubes are ideal for family vacations. "They are a dream when packing for a family," one wrote, explaining that they assign a different color cube to each family member for both long vacations and weekend trips. "Everyone can just grab their particular cube when they need something." Genius!
Another shopper said the bags "will change your travel game" no matter what type of trip you have planned. They even claim you can "pack for a month in a carry-on" thanks to these compression packing cubes.
Whether you're heading off on a girls' trip, a family vacation, or a solo adventure, these packing cubes will help you bring all of the clothes and accessories you could need. Grab a set from Amazon, starting at $23.