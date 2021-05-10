The Away Everywhere Bag Is the Weekend Tote Of Our Dreams
For us Southerners, finding a weekend bag we love is like playing a Dolly Parton album — it just speaks to us. But it can take a whole lot of trial and error, recommendations from your dearest friends, and alchemy to find our better baggage half.
Well, search no more. We've found the end-all, be-all of weekend bags (or weekday hauling-things-around-town tote), and there's even an option to personalize it with a monogram in a range of colors from metallic gold to mint.
Away's The Everywhere Bag (from $165; awaytravel.com) to the rescue. The elegantly designed bag comes in water-resistant nylon or leather in a variety of hues and includes a 15-inch pocket for your laptop, a zippered waterproof umbrella pocket, and other handy compartments. If you're traveling, it also fits most airline requirements to be carried on as a personal item (its full measurements are 16.3" x 7.3" x 10.2"). Other perks about this functional stylish bag: You can use the removable, adjustable shoulder strap as needed and we love the hidden exterior pocket to grab your phone or keys. From first use, you'll quickly discover why so many adore Away's top-selling bag.
And for those of you who need something to schlep around a little extra, but aren't looking to use a full-fledged suitcase, we love The Large Everywhere Bag (from $225; awaytravel.com), a bigger version of the original Everywhere Bag. Personalization for all Away bags runs $35 and is shipped to you in one-to-two weeks.
Last but not least, if you're looking for a vacation workhorse, we're big fans of Away's The Weekender (from $215; awaytravel.com). This canvas duffle bag measures in at 21.7" x 8.7" x 12.6" (meeting the requirements for carry-on luggage on most airlines) and has a padded laptop sleeve, exterior shoe compartment, zippered interior and exterior pockets, and more smart details.
Shop the bags below or at awaytravel.com/bags. All Away bags com with an 100-day trial and free shipping and returns if you're not totally satisfied, but we have a feeling you're going to be looking for reasons to pack. With bags this fashionable and functional, you may even want to gift one to a loved one.
Away's The Everywhere Bag
This lovely bag is available in both an original version ($165) and a new style ($195), with a full wraparound zip opening. We're partial to the original, but go for what calls you like My Tennessee Mountain Home.
Buy It: from $165; awaytravel.com
Away's Large Everywhere Bag
Enjoy the roomier version of AWAY's best-seller in black, moss (pictured), or cobalt nylon. You'll wonder how you packed up for a weekend at the mountain house without it.
Buy It: from $225; awaytravel.com
Away's The Weekender
This canvas duffle bag has plenty of space for a weekend or long weekend trip. The designers thought of just about everything you'd need in a duffle, from a removable shoulder strap to a shoe compartment on the bag's exterior.
Buy It: from $215; awaytravel.com