The 1886 Crescent Hotel & Spa is Known to Have Ghostly Guests

Given the wide appeal of its “healing waters,” this area attracted travelers even before a magnificent hotel was ready to welcome guests. In the early days, the elegant 1886 Crescent was a women’s college and conservatory during the off-season and a hotel in the summertime. In the 1930s, it was purchased by Norman Baker, a shyster who lured cancer patients to come here for treatments that had no medicinal value. Many died, leading Baker to set up a makeshift morgue in the basement of the hotel. Among the ghostly residents here is one of Baker’s unfortunate patients, Theodora, who is believed to haunt room 419.