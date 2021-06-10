You Can Tour the U.S. For Just $299 with This Amtrak Rail Pass
Sit back, relax, and explore the country.
All aboard!
Amtrak's USA Rail Pass is back-and discounted for a limited time.
This week, Amtrak announced the relaunch of the multi-ride ticket, giving adventure-hungry passengers a new and affordable way to journey across America.
And now through June 22, Amtrak is slashing the price of the pass by $200. The normally $499 pass is now just $299 per traveler. That's a discount of 40%!
"We want to offer customers a truly unique way to travel this summer," Amtrak Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Revenue Officer Roger Harris said in a news release. "With the new electronic USA Rail Pass, customers can take advantage of a great value and newly streamlined web and mobile app interfaces to make managing personalized travel plans convenient and easy."
With the USA Rail Pass, travelers can explore the country via 10 scenic rides-that's less than $30 per ride.
The pass is valid for hop-on, hop-off travel across 500 of Amtrak's destinations. It's valid for use within 120 days of purchase, but keep in mind that once you take your first trip, you'll need to use all 10 segments within the next 30 days.
How cool is that?