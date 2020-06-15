Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

An umbrella, a foot rest, a bottle opener … what more do you need?

This Tricked Out Beach Chair Is the Only Place We’re Sitting This Summer

When you think of a “favorite chair,” what likely comes to mind is the beat-up old leather recliner your Grandpa hasn’t left in decades.

But this isn’t your Grandpa’s chair—and if you’re looking for the hottest seat this summer, his perfectly indented leather number has nothing on it. Let us explain.

For starters, the Sport-Brella Recliner Chair is a portable camping chair that can be easily toted from the sand to the riverbank to a neighborhood park. And while that might not seem especially luxurious comfort-wise, there’s a whole host of bells and whistles that tell you otherwise. (Plus over 1,000 five-star ratings to back it up.)

For those sunny afternoons sipping spritzers on the beach, the Sport-Brella chair comes with an attached three-way swiveling canopy with UPF 50+ protection, affording you the luxury of not having to tote a bulky beach umbrella with you to the waterline. And while you’re lazing away in the shade, kick back in one of the chair’s three reclining positions with your feet up (thanks to a detachable footrest).

As far as physical comfort goes, you’d be hard-pressed to find a cozier foldaway chair. But, in the case of the Sport-Brella, comfort also comes in the form of conveniences. With an insulated pouch, cup holder, and extra storage pocket that holds up to four drinks, there’s no need to lug a large cooler along on your summer travels. And as an added bonus, there’s a built-in bottle opener too.

And there you have it: everything you need for the ultimate summer chill-out session in one tidy package. (Just add beer.) We might never get up.