New Boutique Hotel Partially Owned By Coach Nick Saban Opening In Tuscaloosa
The home of the Crimson Tide is getting its first upscale boutique hotel, and it's partially owned by none other than University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban.
Conveniently situated in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, The Alamite reflects the distinct culture, flair, and flavors of the city. Plus, the 112-room hotel is located just blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center.
"My wife, Terry and I, are excited to be a part of the ownership group for The Alamite," Saban said in a statement. "Not only will this investment benefit our local economy, but it also represents a new standard for design and comfort in downtown Tuscaloosa."
The Alamite pays homage to the storied history of Tuscaloosa with its dedication to Southern hospitality and down-to-earth charm. Built-in bookshelves nod to the community's academic roots, while vintage trophy displays honor the importance of football in the "City of Champions."
In addition to a fitness center and event spaces, The Alamite boasts two dining options from Executive Chef Jacob Stull. The first, Forte, offers elevated staples and classic cuts on a Brasserie-meets-Steakhouse inspired menu, paired with an excellent selection of wines. Roll Call is an indoor/outdoor rooftop concept with views of Bryant-Denny Stadium. The menu features fresh sushi, wood fired pizzas, sliders, and share plates along with creative cocktails, local and craft beer, and wines by the glass.
The Alamite opens just in time for football season, on September 15. For more information and booking visit thealamite.com.