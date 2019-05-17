WATCH: The Best Things to Do in Orange Beach
The Main Attraction
Orange Beach's eight-plus miles of beachfront has three public access points for visiting the iconic white sand shore and Gulf Coast waters. While the beach is open to the public, unless you stay in a condo or hotel with designated beach access, you'll need to use one of the following state park areas to gain access: Cotton Bayou, Romar Beach, or Alabama Point East.
Explore Its Diverse Ecosystems
Just inland from the beach, you'll find Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail which offers over 25 miles of paved trails for walking and biking. As you make your way through Gulf State Park, you'll wind through six different ecosystems, so you'll be able to see an abundance of different plants, trees, and wildlife. Make sure to plan stops at the butterfly garden and nature center, and don't forget your camera!
Enjoy Waterfront Dining
There are plenty of restaurants around town where you can enjoy dinner with a view. Named one of the South's Best Restaurants, Fisher's at Orange Beach Marina serves casual dockside dishes downstairs and expert specialties in the dining room upstairs. If you're looking for more laid-back fare, head to The Gulf which overlooks Perdido Pass. Across the Pass, Cobalt The Restaurant is accessible by land or sea. Other waterfront spots accessible by boat include Lulu's and Tacky Jacks.
Visit The Wharf
This entertainment district in Orange Beach offers shopping, dining, and entertainment year-round. After you've spent the day at the beach, The Wharf is the perfect place to spend your evening. With a movie theater, Ferris wheel, amphitheater, and events throughout the year, there's plenty of fun for the whole family waiting at The Wharf.
Cast a Line
Whether you prefer fishing by land or sea, Orange Beach offers plenty of opportunity for both. If you prefer to stay on land, you can cast a line from your beach chair on the shore or from any of the popular pier fishing spots around town, like Perdido Pass and the Pier at Waterfront Park. For deep sea and charter fishing excursions, you can find a full list of providers here.
Enjoy a Breathtaking Sunset
No matter how many times you see an Alabama Gulf Coast sunset, it'll never get old. Make plans to spend at least one night on the beach during sunset to see the beautiful skies against the clear blue ocean and white sand.