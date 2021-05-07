Alabama Woman Celebrating 106th Birthday Credits Long Life to Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches
Maybe she’s onto something, y’all.
Please join us in wishing the happiest of birthdays to Sarah Wilder of Mobile, Alabama!
Wilder, who currently resides at Little Sisters of the Poor's Sacred Heart Residence, just celebrated her 106th birthday and the former teacher is still "as sharp as a tack."
The oldest of ive children, Wilder was born in Carbon Hill, Alabama, on May 4, 1915. The Vanderbilt University graduate went on to teach for many years at Baker High School and Barton Academy in Mobile.
Later in life Wilder, began volunteering at Little Sisters and even set up a music exercise program for the residents. Nearly three decades ago, after 11 years of volunteer work and with her husband Gordon gone, Wilder became a resident of the assisted living facility herself.
The couple's only child, a daughter named Pat, died from cancer in 2006.
Wilder has always loved a party. For 16 of her 26 years at Sacred Heart, she served as the jester for the Little Sisters annual Mardi Gras festivities.
When asked about her secret to longevity, Wilder credits her moral compass and, of all things, her favorite sandwich.
"I live a pure and simple life and love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," she said.
Well, you certainly can't argue with that.
Happy birthday, Miss Sarah! Here's to many more years of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.