11 Things To Do in Mountain Brook, Alabama

Among the lush mountains and quaint suburbs of Alabama lies a tiny kingdom that 20,000 people love to call home. Right on the outskirts of Birmingham, the historic city of Mountain Brook matches the vibrant culture of a big city with all the charm of a small town. Whether setting up a permanent residence or just passing through its charming neighborhoods, this community is ready to cater to your every indulgence all within a few square miles.

Frankly, it's quite difficult to find any spot in Mountain Brook that isn't worth a mention. But, for the sake of giving our very favorites the spotlight they deserve, we've narrowed it down just a few highlights that we simply cannot let you miss next time you pass through. Though modest in size, this tiny town is well-endowed with enviable shopping, top-notch cuisine, and hundreds of stunning front porches destined to be the envy of your Sunday afternoon drive.

Gilchrist Credit: The Birmingham News

Pop by for a Limeade at Gilchrist

You may have thought you've tasted a limeade before, but you've never tasted one like this. Sit down at everyone's favorite mom-and-pop lunch spot for a BLT that'll change your life and friendly service that'll give you the truest taste of Southern manners. Y'all, these people are pro's at remembering orders from long-standing customers! Just beware of the 3:00 rush when it's time to compete for a spot with elementary school kids from down the street. After all, this hotspot is one of their after-school traditions, too!

The Grand Bohemian Hotel Mountain Brook Credit: booking.com

Enjoy Rooftop Cocktails at The Grand Bohemian Hotel

Stop by the shining new addition to the city's hotel repertoire for rooftop cocktails and whimsical interiors that are built to inspire. Book your stay in one of Mountain Brook's most newly renovated areas for easy access to Local Taco, Avo, and the Birmingham Botanical Gardens all within walking distance. Don't forget to book a relaxing afternoon at their renowned spa to unwind before a cooking class in one of the hotel's state-of-the-art kitchens.

Church Street Coffee & Books Credit: The Knot

Catch a Buzz at Church Street Coffee Shop

Ideal for a coffee date or a quiet study session, this quaint coffee shop is loved by all. This local hotspot is the perfect place to relax and enjoy the view of Crestline's beloved clock tower. Grab a cappuccino and cozy up with their large book selection, or take an iced strawberry-lemonade to-go and enjoy a window-shopping walk around Crestline Village.

Monkee's of Mountain Brook Credit: Monkee's of Mountain Brook

Shop Chic at Monkee's of Mountain Brook

Get your shop on at one of Mountain Brook's most stylish boutiques located in English Village. At Monkee's, you'll find on-trend styles for women of all ages, and all price points, with friendly styling advice at the ready.

Chez Lulu Credit: Chez Lulu

Indulge Your Inner Francophile at Chez Lulu

Tucked in the heart of English Village is the perfect brunch spot with charming French appeal. Attached to its counterpart, Continental Bakery (which, by the way, has the most delicious macarons in the city), this authentic French hideaway comes equipped with all the freshly baked bread and fromage your inner Francophile desires.

WATCH: Southern Travel Guide: Birmingham

Davenport's Pizza Credit: The Hill Hangout

Treat the Whole Family to Pizza at Davenport's

This family-friendly restaurant is more than your average pizza parlor. Built ready for large crowds, feel free to invite the whole (extended) family along for a fun night of heated competition over Pac-Man in the game room, followed by heaping helpings of their famous square-sliced pizza served fresh out of the oven.

Ousler's Credit: Ousler's

Taste Life-Changing Chicken Salad at Ousler

Even though you can purchase these sandwiches one by one, we honestly can't say we've ever purchased less than a dozen at a time. And boy, do they go quick. Trust us when we say that once you taste one of Ousler's delectable sandwiches (we're partial to the chicken salad on white bread!), you won't be able to stop until the box is empty. These things are dangerous in the most delightfully indulgent way.

Etc... Credit: Etc...

Accessorize at Etc…

If you're in search of high-end designer jewelry and accessories, Etc... is the place to go. This shop is notorious for its swoon-worthy window displays and located in the heart of Mountain Brook Village alongside many other shopping destinations. Between friendly service and to-die-for pieces on display, Etc… creates a truly luxurious shopping experience.

Bromberg's Jewelry Mountain Brook Credit: Bromberg's

Swoon Over Jewels at Bromberg's

Mountain Brook's own high-end jeweler is the perfect place to do a little dreaming. From your dream monogrammed china to that sparkly "someday" engagement ring, you're sure to fall in love with something you simply can't resist. This is a perfect spot to pick up gifts for upcoming weddings, baby showers, and everything in between for someone who really deserves spoiling. Bonus: Visit during Christmastime to catch a glimpse of the beautifully lit giant Christmas tree out front.

Jemison Trail Credit: Phillip Romero

Take a Walk In Jemison Park

A favorite among locals, this is the perfect shaded trail to get some fresh air with your beloved pooch or to reconnect with an old friend. Running alongside Mountain Brook Parkway, you're sure to bump into somebody you know while enjoying a leisurely stroll.

Ivory & White Credit: Ivory & White

Shop for Your Wedding Gown at Ivory & White