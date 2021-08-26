Alabama Cop "Flattered" by Viral Comparisons to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

An Alabama police officer is going viral (and stealing hearts) due to his uncanny resemblance to one of Hollywood's most recognizable leading men.

Morgan County Sheriff's Office Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields has always been a bit of a local celebrity for looking like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, but after the sheriff's office posted a photo of him on Facebook last week, the veteran cop has vaulted to national fame.

The Facebook post introducing the "deputy that people say looks like 'The Rock'" led to a TikTok video that currently has 1.6 million views.

"That's Dwayne The Cop Johnson," on TikTok user commented.

"I live in Cullman and I'm about to go to Decatur and speed… run red lights… all the illegal stuff… so I can get pulled over by this man," another wrote.

According to AL.com, Fields has been with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years. He worked at the jail, in investigations, in the special victims unit, and with drug-endangered children before being sworn in as a Deputy U.S. Marshal. Now a lieutenant, he currently handles tactical training and serves as firearms instructor.

Fields told the outlet that his resemblance to the former WWF star has been "a running joke" for a few years now. He's also been compared to another muscle-bound actor.

Eric Fields Morgan County Sheriff's Office Credit: Morgan County Sheriff's Office

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields said. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

When pressed, the 37-year-old will even do an impression of both Johnson and Diesel.