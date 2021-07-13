Drivers Watch as Cowboys Wrangle Loose Cows on Alabama Interstate
Even a dog took part in the chase!
Alabama motorists driving eastbound on Interstate 20 in Tuscaloosa County Monday afternoon were treated to an impromptu rodeo show when a pair of cows wandered onto the roadway.
Traffic came to a standstill as the cows—which were being chased by a dog and some lasso-wielding cowboys on horseback—darted in and out of the parked cars.
Incredulous drivers pulled out their phones to record the bizarre scene unfolding in the middle of the busy interstate. Meteorologist James Spann shared a video of the dog in hot pursuit of one of the escaped cows on Twitter. Others captured footage of the commute-saving cowboys racing to capture the evasive bovines.
Alabama Department of Transportation ALDOT spokesman John McWilliams told AL.com that the ordeal began about 2:15 p.m. and was under control by 3 p.m.
But not before the ALDOT has a little fun with the situation on Twitter.
"Wranglers from Livingston corralled the cows,'' McWilliams told AL.com, "and they're now back with their owner."
Just another day in Alabama!