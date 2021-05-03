In the Next Episode of Home Town Takeover, Ben and Erin Napier Take On the House From Big Fish
Now this we can’t wait to see!
For a small town, Wetumpka, Alabama, has its fair share of Hollywood history.
As Ben and Erin Napier attempt to revive the charming Southern gem in their new series Home Town Takeover, the couple will undertake a dozen major renovation projects. The one we're most excited about, however, is a restoration of Wetumpka's most recognizable house. That's right y'all, the Napiers are working their magic on the Big Fish house.
As previously reported, Tim Burton's iconic 2003 movie starring Ewan McGregor and Albert Finney was filmed in and around Wetumpka. While the fantastical towns of Ashton and Spectre don't actually exist, the beautiful white Victorian the Bloom family calls home in the film certainly does.
The Bloom House, A.K.A. "The Big Fish House" sits atop a hill and can be seen from almost any point in town. As Erin aptly points out it in a teaser for the episode, it's almost like a lighthouse. A lighthouse that has ceased to glow.
Built in 1874, this historic beauty is currently owned by Shellie and Wade Whitfield. Overwhelmed by the number of improvements the old house needs coupled with the pressure of owning a famous house, the Whitfields hand over the reins to Erin and Ben.
Speaking with House Beautiful, Erin called working on the home a "once-in-a-lifetime project."
"Big Fish is my all-time favorite movie," she told the outlet. "I've seen it a million times and I can recite the script."
Like mama always says, not all that glitters is gold, which was certainly the case with this house.
"It was not up to code," Erin told House Beautiful, adding that it wasn't even livable before the Whitfields moved in. But there were positives. There were "so many strange things we uncovered that you would only find because it was a movie set and that was so fun," she continued.
Erin and Ben's initial walkthrough of The Big Fish House is included in the first episode of Home Town Takeover, which premiered last night, Sunday, May 2. The entire renovation will be featured in episode two airing Sunday, May 9 at 9pm EST.
Mark those calendars!