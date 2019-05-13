What You Should Know About Eufaula, Alabama

Family vacations to Eufaula, Alabama, are the stuff of legend. This charming town sits on the Alabama side of the Alabama-Georgia border, and if you drive about 90 miles southeast of Montgomery, you'll reach Eufaula (and plenty of entertainment too). Overlooking picturesque Lake Eufaula, known as the "Bass Capital of the World," this town has long been a destination for travelers seeking a serene afternoon on the water or a shop around town. What should you know about Eufaula before you visit? Plenty. Let us plan your trip for you. We've organized Eufaula's offerings by style—are you a shopper? A hiker? Or is lounging by the lake more your style? Read on and explore our list of things to do in Eufaula…you'll be glad you did.

Sightseeing

If magnificent homes are your thing, these historic sites are a must. Here, you can admire the area's architectural styles from the 19th century.

First stop, Shorter Mansion. Take a tour through this historic mansion-turned-museum, and bask in the stately neo-classical architecture. Shorter Mansion is open Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for kids ages 5-12.

Fendall Hall's Italianate architecture has remained mostly unchanged. Built in the late 19th century, this historic house has been transformed into a museum and decked out in antiques from the period and an array of historic memorabilia. (Not to mention the Italian marble fireplaces, marble floors, and pristine landscape.)

The Seth Lore and Irwinton Historic District, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is the second-largest historic district in the state. The district is filled with over 700 historic structures of varying architectural styles, many of which were constructed in the 19th century. It will charm you in an instant.

Outdoor Adventures

If getting outside makes you happy, these spots should be on your to-do list. There's plenty here for the thrill-seeker. Plan a visit to Eufaula National Wildlife Refuge. This 11,184-acre refuge is a short drive from the town of Eufaula. It's filled with the diverse wildlife that calls the refuge home, including American alligators, white-tailed deer, coyotes, osprey, wood ducks, and great blue herons. Take the meandering 8-mile drive through the refuge to see the wildlife and their varied habitats, including seasonal wetlands and marshes as well as grasslands and prairies.

Set on the banks of Lake Eufaula, Lakepoint State Park has plenty of opportunities for fishing, boating, camping, wildlife-watching, hiking, and swimming. If fishing is your style, you won't want to miss the area's annual bass tournament. Book a room at the Lakepoint Resort State Park Lodge and Convention Center for a comfy stay with all the amenities.

Though widely known as Lake Eufaula, the official name of this body of water is Walter F. George Lake. Here you'll find countless recreational opportunities over 46,000 acres. Take advantage of the campground and do some fishing and boating while you're there.

Learn about the First and Second Creek Wars, the Seminole War, and the Creek Removal, which happened in this area of Alabama. Follow the Creek Heritage Trail to learn about Creek culture and the history of the area.

Shopping

Stop for unique gifts and goodies at these can't-miss spots. Superior Pecans & Gifts has been producing the best pecans in South Alabama since 1934. It doesn't stop there, though. Drop by and pick up coffees, candies, brittles, jams, and jellies too. (Just don't forget the chocolate-covered pecans. They're worth the trip.)

Get your shopping fix at Southern Charm. This Eufaula boutique is a great stop for clothing, gifts, jewelry, and much more. There's also a room dedicated to kids' toys and games, which the little ones will love.

Dining

For lunch or dinner, order all the fixins to go with a chopped plate or po'boy. Now we're talking!

No trip to Eufaula would be complete without a meal at The Cajun Corner. The restaurant's staff recommends the New Orleans Stuffed Fish (red snapper or grouper), the Mardi Gras Stuffed Shrimp, or the Northshore pasta. (Full disclosure: We're also thinking about ordering a po'boy.)

While you're in Alabama, why not go for barbecue? Just do it. When you're elbow-deep in slow-cooked pork or ribs, baked beans, and potato salad from Phil's BBQ, you'll thank us.