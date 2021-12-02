Two Hats Found in Bear Bryant's 1972 Cadillac Hit the Auction Block
The iconic houndstooth fedora is one of the most well-worn to turn up.
Attention Alabama football fans: Here's your chance to own two priceless pieces of Crimson Tide history.
Lelands auction house is currently accepting bids on two hats owned by legendary Bama coach Paul "Bear" Bryant. The hats—an iconic houndstooth fedora and an Alabama baseball cap—were reportedly found under a seat during a restoration of Bryant's 1972 Cadillac.
"We've seen a few of these in recent years but this may be the most well broken-in, with wear shown both outside and on the band inside," the description of the black-and-white houndstooth hat reads. Bidding began at $2,500 and is currently at $5,360.
The other hat is an AJP Super Stripes style cap, which, according to the action house, was"immensely popular across sports and teams in the 1970s." Clearly well-loved, it bears some color bleeding and sweat stains. A handwritten message on the inside band reads, "I ain't nothing but a winner" with Bryant's full name beneath. Bidding for this item started at $500 had reached $1,902 at time of publishing.
Lelands has also included a copy of the Cadillac's owner's manual, complete with Bryant's signature. Both auctions close December 11 at 10 p.m. ET (9 p.m. CT).
Bryant, widely considered to be the greatest college football coach of all time, amassed six national championships and thirteen conference championships during his 25-year run as Alabama's head coach. He died on January 26, 1983, at the age of 69.