20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before

It's summertime, and the living's … expensive between growing gas prices, inflation, and the effects of a lingering pandemic and supply chain issues on the cost of everything from bacon and beach reads to rental cars and restaurant meals. Which is unfortunate as you and the fam were really looking forward to hitting the road and making up for lost vacation time.

But just because this might not be the year to take the whole extended clan on an all-expenses-paid cruise or book Dolly Parton's tour bus turned hotel room for $10,000 a night, that doesn't necessarily mean you have to stay home. No, you just have to get creative and find more economical expeditions.

To help, here's a list of 20 budget-friendly, fun-filled family trips found throughout the South that you might not have thought of previously. It's not too late to book a trip this summer, but these getaways can also be saved and planned for a fall foliage tour, winter escape, or springtime vacation next year. Scroll on for inspiration, then take your pick!