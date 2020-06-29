10 Beach Towns You Can Actually Afford to Buy a House In

Median listing price: $149,000

North Carolina’s third oldest town certainly has much to brag about in the history department (it was founded in 1709 as a fishing hub and was once a frequent haunt of Blackbeard). But it’s also the quaint old homes, charming boardwalk, and environmental assets – Beaufort is home to the North Carolina Maritime Museum and the NOAA Southeast Fisheries Science Center – that have us pining for a piece of real estate to call home.