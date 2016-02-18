3 Historic Spring Break Getaways For The Whole Family

Spring break is right around the corner. Why not plan a trip to an historic destination that the whole family can enjoy where you can make memories that last a lifetime? We rounded up three great options that offer something for the whole family.

Villas Key West (Key West, Florida)

key-west-pier-daytime.jpeg

Who doesn't love a little fun in the sun? Villas Key West offers seven separate properties including charming villas, cottages and a home for guests to choose from. Two of the properties are perfectly suited for families and can accommodate between 6-10 guests. Concierge services are also available upon request to make your trip even more memorable.

Garden Cottage

villas-key-west-vacation-rentals-garden-cottage.jpg

Built c.1894 Garden Cottage offers two bedrooms with two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, a stackable washer and dryer, flat screen televisions, complimentary wi-fi, air conditioning, and allows for up to six guests with a pullout bed. This historic home offers guests an outdoor seating area that surrounds a heated pool and is enveloped by lush tropical plants. We wish we were by that pool right now! Photo by: Foto By Freas

Eyebrow House

historic-eyebrow-house-villas-key-west.jpg

The Eyebrow House was built in 1870 and sleeps up to eight guests. This historic property offers modern amenities like flat-screen televisions, air conditioning, complimentary wi-fi, a fully equipped kitchen, an outdoor eating area, and a rear and front porch. This quintessential Key West home rental has a private pool and is ideally located within walking distance of the sunset celebration, Duval Street, and the Historic Seaport, yet is situated in a quiet residential neighborhood. Yes, please!

There are no lack of choices for activities for the whole family to enjoy while visiting Key West including: snorkeling off of the local beaches or beautiful reefs, relaxing at the pool, renting power or sailboats for fishing, renting bicycles to explore the island and its many shops and restaurants, visiting the Key West Shipwreck Museum or the free Eco Discovery Center—all to be sure winners for any age range (and we didn't even cover all of the options!). Photo by Foto By Freas

Blisswood Bed and Breakfast Ranch (Cat Spring, Texas)

blisswood-bed-and-breakfast.jpg

Situated on Lehman Legacy Ranch, a six-hundred and fifty acre working ranch property an hour outside of Houston, Blisswood Bed and Breakfast offers guests charming private vacation ranches that have been lovingly restored and nestled under majestic Live Oaks. Located in Cat Spring, guests will enjoy the simple life in tranquil surroundings where animals abound including horses, Angus cattle, alpaca, camels, miniature donkeys, peacocks, black buck antelope, and even American Bison.

blisswood-logcabin-jpg.jpg

Guests can choose from ten private houses and cabins that have been lovingly restored and decorated with an eclectic mix of antiques and modern design elements. Each morning, a complimentary continental breakfast is delivered to your temporary home that includes coffee, tea, bagels and cream cheese, muffins, yogurt, fresh fruit, juice, and granola bars for you and your guests to enjoy in the privacy of your own space (and ensuring that everyone starts their day off fueled up for the fun to come!)

blisswood-bed-and-breakfast1.jpg

Families can relax with catch and release bass fishing in stocked lakes, ride horses, have a picnic at the gazebo overlooking the Enchanted Lake, take a midnight stroll through the meadows and moonbeams, or gaze at the stars. Blisswood also offers a special package specifically for families of four that includes classic ranch games like Horseshoes, a morning ranch feeding, a campfire with classic S'mores, and horseback riding for two adults and two children 12 or younger. A place to decompress and enjoy the simpler things in life with loved ones sounds like just what the doctor ordered!

Photos by: Jumping Rocks Photography

Woodley Park Guest House (Washington, DC)

woodley-winecoffee.jpg

Washington, DC is a great city to visit anytime of the year, but in my opinion is extra magical in the spring. Situated in the Woodley Park neighborhood, the Woodley Park Guest House is an historic bed and breakfast built originally in 1907. This classic brick Colonial was renovated in 2001 and offers guests with children 8 years or older warm hospitality, genuine comfort, and professional service at an unbeatable value–-all within walking distance to Dupont Circle and in close proximity to the city's museums, shopping, restaurants, embassies, and universities.

woodley-rooms.jpg

All guest accommodations offer luxurious beds and linens, antique furnishings, original artwork, climate control including air conditioning, operable windows, high-end toiletries, and complimentary wi-fi. Also included in the room rate is a continental style breakfast featuring local and organic options, coffee and tea all day in addition to homemade sweets in the afternoon, and a complimentary glass of wine or beer in the early evening.

dc-spring.jpeg

Photos 1 & 2 by: Jumping Rocks Photography