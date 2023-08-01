Drop That Spoon! Trader Joe’s Just Recalled A Popular Soup For This Creepy-Crawly Reason

While soup isn’t necessarily a go-to meal come 90-degree Saturdays—that’s when we’re thinking of a Southern Sunrise Cocktail and grilled chicken wings, after all—it comes in handy when the AC is working overtime at your home-away-from-home. You know what they say: The coldest season in the South is summer in the office.

If you, like many, have opted for the convenience of Trader Joe’s pre-made lunch offerings and find yourself with Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup in your fridge, we’d highly recommend checking the label. The grocery company recently announced a recall of over 10,000 cases of this wildly popular creamy soup for the potential of containing insects.

Trader Joe's

The affected soup (SKU# 68470) has a best-by date range of July 18 through Sept. 15, 2023. While all of the potential bugs have been removed from fridge shelves in the stores, Trader Joe’s urges customers to toss or return the contaminated Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup to your nearest store for a full refund. Thankfully, there have not been any illnesses or adverse health effects reported from this recall.

Just last week, Trader Joe’s also recalled two types of cookies that potentially contained rocks. Earlier this year, they recalled frozen fruit for supplier concerns about listeria (June 2023) and hepatitis (March 2023).

If you’re looking for a bowl of broccoli cheddar soup to keep you warm, this delicious 30-minute soup recipe will make your work lunches all the cozier with none of the potential creepy-crawlies.