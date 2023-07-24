This Trader Joe’s Recall Announcement Could Save You A Chipped Tooth

If your sweet tooth acted up after you did your grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s, you may want to double-check your pantry. (The Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies you baked with love are probably in the clear, though.)

The beloved grocery giant has just announced that they were alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that the sweets could potentially contain foreign material, specifically rocks. Those aren’t chocolate chips!

The affected cookies have the following sell-by dates on their label and are not dentist-approved:

Almond Windmill Cookies: sell by 10/19/23 through 10/21/23

sell by 10/19/23 through 10/21/23 Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: sell by 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Trader Joe’s has recalled both products that fall in the potential contaminant zone and removed the cookies from shelves. Customers who purchased Almond Windmill Cookies or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with the above sell-by dates can throw out the products or return them to their local Trader Joe’s for a full refund. This recall announcement comes just one month after organic frozen fruit was pulled from Trader Joe’s freezers for a potential listeria contamination.

If you’ve purchased the above cookies but the sell-by date falls outside of what the recall lists, you should be in the clear! If you’d like to be extra-safe, however, we’d recommend whipping up a batch of Cranberry-Almond Cookies or Dark Chocolate-Ginger Molasses Cookies to keep you company.