This Trader Joe’s Recall Announcement Could Save You A Chipped Tooth

Two popular cookies have been recalled for the potential of a surprising foreign material—rocks.

By
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt
Abigail Wilt

Abigail Wilt has produced articles and videos about Southern culture, food, travel, and experiences for nearly a decade.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on July 24, 2023
Trader Joe's Sign on Building
Photo:

Getty Images / Jeremy Moeller

If your sweet tooth acted up after you did your grocery shopping at Trader Joe’s, you may want to double-check your pantry. (The Oatmeal-Caramel Cream Pies you baked with love are probably in the clear, though.)

The beloved grocery giant has just announced that they were alerted by the supplier of Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies (SKU# 98744) and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies (SKU# 82752) that the sweets could potentially contain foreign material, specifically rocks. Those aren’t chocolate chips!

Trader Joe's Cookie Recall 2023

Trader Joe's

The affected cookies have the following sell-by dates on their label and are not dentist-approved:

  • Almond Windmill Cookies: sell by 10/19/23 through 10/21/23
  • Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies: sell by 10/17/23 through 10/21/23

Trader Joe’s has recalled both products that fall in the potential contaminant zone and removed the cookies from shelves. Customers who purchased Almond Windmill Cookies or Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with the above sell-by dates can throw out the products or return them to their local Trader Joe’s for a full refund. This recall announcement comes just one month after organic frozen fruit was pulled from Trader Joe’s freezers for a potential listeria contamination.

If you’ve purchased the above cookies but the sell-by date falls outside of what the recall lists, you should be in the clear! If you’d like to be extra-safe, however, we’d recommend whipping up a batch of Cranberry-Almond Cookies or Dark Chocolate-Ginger Molasses Cookies to keep you company.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Frozen strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries
Frozen Fruit Sold At Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Target, Aldi & AWG Recalled For Potential Contamination
Trader Joe's Pumpkin Rolls
9 Trader Joe's Pumpkin Products You Don't Want To Miss
Caramel Apple Cookies
45 Fall Cookie and Cookie Bar Recipes Every Baker Needs To Try
Porch Swing
The 14 Best Porch Swings Of 2023
Chocolate Delight
65 Top-Rated Desserts Everyone Should Make At Least Once
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie Recipe
100 All-Time Best Comfort Food Classics
Arnaudâs Restaurant Jazz Brunch
The 40 Best Restaurants In New Orleans For Every Price Point
Mini Apple Pies
40 Mini Thanksgiving Desserts That Are Adorable and Delicious
Rotel Dip
69 Football Party Food Recipes Made for Game Day
Gâteau de Sirop (Syrup Cake)
48 Vintage Cakes From The South That Deserve A Comeback
Jackson Square, New Orleans
The 40 Best Things To Do In New Orleans
Frozen Fruit
Frozen Fruit Sold At Trader Joe's, Costco, And Aldi Recalled Over Hepatitis Risk
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Amazon Queen Size Sheet Set Breathable and Cooling Sheets
Prime Day Is Over, But You Can Still Find Stellar Deals On Cookware, Home Accents, Fashion, And More
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Muddy's Bake Shop in Memphis, TN
The South's Best Bakeries 2018