This Clever Food Cover Protects Your Microwave From Food Splatters—And It Doubles As A Colander

It has 50,400 five-star ratings, and it’s only $10.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten
Carly Totten

Carly Totten is a devotee of wearable fashion and home decor, and is known for highlighting her latest cozy finds, including clothing, bedding, and travel accessories. Carly has honed her experience over the past decade where she has contributed to a dozen national publications as an expert lifestyle source. Her bylines have appeared in Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, InStyle, Homes & Gardens, and more. Follow her on Instagram.

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on May 18, 2023

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover
Photo:

Amazon

There are plenty of areas throughout our homes that need consistent sanitizing, but most people don’t want to spend more time cleaning than necessary. Of course, messes definitely happen. But there are easy things you can do to prevent spills and splatters, especially in your kitchen. According to Amazon shoppers, this microwave cover serves double duty as one way to avoid having to tidy up your microwave in between uses. 

With nearly 50,400 perfect ratings and 5,100 five-star ratings, the dishwasher-safe Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Cover is the top-seller in Amazon’s Cookware and Bakeware Lids category. It measures 10.5 by 10.5 by 3 inches, and it’s suitable to use over top of “most plates and bowls,” according to the brand. But what’s most exciting about the $10 kitchen gadget is it actually performs two jobs in one: It covers plates and bowls to prevent sauce, soup, and gravy from splattering throughout the microwave, and it’s also a colander. 

Tovolo Vented Collapsible Medium Microwave Cover

Amazon

BUY IT: $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

“I wanted a cover for my food in the microwave, and this is perfect,” wrote a five-star reviewer who confirmed it can cover a dinner plate. “I like that it expands and is high enough to cover anything I heat in the microwave without actually touching the food. It works just as I hoped it would.”

When you want to use the cover in the microwave, simply pop it up and place it on top of a plate or bowl. Once cooking is complete and you remove the cover, you should notice all of the splatter is caught inside of the cover rather than scattered throughout your microwave for you to clean. For added safety, the cover has small holes on the top that release steam and also allow each dish to cook evenly. Plus, the brand points out that it’s BPA-free, heat-resistant, and food-safe.

Not every dish requires a microwave, so plan to use your cover as a colander in between cooking and reheating leftovers. You’ll pop it open just as you would if you were to use it in the microwave, but in this case the holes that typically let steam escape will allow water to drain as you prepare pasta, vegetables, or fruit. When you’re done using it, simply collapse the tool and place it in your cabinet for easy storing.

“It covers pretty much everything that can fit on a microwave carrousel,” confirmed a shopper who also pointed out the vent holes and handle, adding, “ I love how it collapses for easy storing.” Another review said the “cover works great” and is “very heavy duty and really easy to clean.” 

Whether you’re tired of constantly cleaning up splatters from inside of your microwave or you’re hoping to pick up a gadget that can serve multiple purposes and save space in your cabinet, buy a Tovolo cover and colander combo while it’s in stock and only $10 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Exfoliating Legs
These $9 Exfoliating Gloves Work Better Than Any Body Scrub I've Ever Tried
Stainless Clad Frying Pan
The 9 Best Nonstick Frying Pans for Every Type of Home Cook
Wet n Wild MegaGlo Blush Stick Conceal & Contour
Shoppers Say This Cream Blush Gives Their Mature Skin A 'Beautiful Sheen'—And It's On Sale For $3 At Amazon
Related Articles
Kitchen Gizmo Snap N Strain Pot Strainer and Pasta Strainer
Amazon Shoppers Say This 'Ingenious' Hands-Free Strainer Is A ‘Game Changer’—And It's 57% Off
KENOBEE Picnic Table and Bench Fitted Tablecloth
Shoppers Are Obsessed With These Covers That Prevent You From Eating At A Dirty Picnic Table
Tupperware Heritage Collection 10 Piece Food Storage Container Set Tout
This Nostalgic Set of Tupperware Containers Is Trending At Amazon, And Shoppers Say The Quality Is ‘Unmatched’
STAUB Ceramics Dutch Oven 16-oz Petite Tomato Cocotte, Cherry tout
This Summer-Ready Petite Tomato Cocotte From Staub Is On Sale For Just $38 At Amazon
Outdoor Lighting Roundup Tout
These 10 Amazon Outdoor Lighting Best-Sellers Are All Under $40 Just In Time For Summer Entertaining
Makin Bacon Microwave Bacon Cooker
Reviewers Say This Clever Tool Makes ‘Perfectly Crispy’ Bacon ‘Every Time’—And It’s On Sale
Neck Fan TOUT
Southerners Call This Best-Selling Neck Fan A ‘Lifesaver,’ And It’s 43% Off At Amazon
Chicken Shredder Tool
This Kitchen Tool Is The Secret To Quickly Shredding Meat—And It’s On Sale For $11
Charcuterie Board Set Tout
This Top-Rated Cheese Board Makes The Perfect Housewarming Gift—And It’s On Sale
Yamazaki Tower White Adjustable Pot Lid and Frying Pan Organizer
The 10 Best Lid Organizers For Your Kitchen
Woman Cooking in Skillet
The Best Ceramic Cookware for Every Budget
Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas tout
13 Last-Minute Holiday Gifts For The Home Chefs In Your Life That Will Actually Arrive Before Christmas
Best Bakeware
The 10 Best Bakeware Sets for Perfectly Cooked Cakes, Breads, and More
Le Creuset Cookware
The Best Non-Toxic Cookware Brands, According to Thousands of Online Shoppers
Dejaroo Mesh Beach Bag TOUT
Shoppers Say Sand Doesn’t Stick To This Beach Bag—And It’s Under $20
Nordic Ware Microwavable Cookware
Psst: Nordic Ware Sells Microwave-Safe Cookware That'll Save You Time in the Kitchen