This Clever Food Cover Protects Your Microwave From Food Splatters—And It Doubles As A Colander

There are plenty of areas throughout our homes that need consistent sanitizing, but most people don’t want to spend more time cleaning than necessary. Of course, messes definitely happen. But there are easy things you can do to prevent spills and splatters, especially in your kitchen. According to Amazon shoppers, this microwave cover serves double duty as one way to avoid having to tidy up your microwave in between uses.

With nearly 50,400 perfect ratings and 5,100 five-star ratings, the dishwasher-safe Tovolo Vented Collapsible Microwave Cover is the top-seller in Amazon’s Cookware and Bakeware Lids category. It measures 10.5 by 10.5 by 3 inches, and it’s suitable to use over top of “most plates and bowls,” according to the brand. But what’s most exciting about the $10 kitchen gadget is it actually performs two jobs in one: It covers plates and bowls to prevent sauce, soup, and gravy from splattering throughout the microwave, and it’s also a colander.

BUY IT: $9.49 with coupon (orig. $9.99); amazon.com

“I wanted a cover for my food in the microwave, and this is perfect,” wrote a five-star reviewer who confirmed it can cover a dinner plate. “I like that it expands and is high enough to cover anything I heat in the microwave without actually touching the food. It works just as I hoped it would.”

When you want to use the cover in the microwave, simply pop it up and place it on top of a plate or bowl. Once cooking is complete and you remove the cover, you should notice all of the splatter is caught inside of the cover rather than scattered throughout your microwave for you to clean. For added safety, the cover has small holes on the top that release steam and also allow each dish to cook evenly. Plus, the brand points out that it’s BPA-free, heat-resistant, and food-safe.

Not every dish requires a microwave, so plan to use your cover as a colander in between cooking and reheating leftovers. You’ll pop it open just as you would if you were to use it in the microwave, but in this case the holes that typically let steam escape will allow water to drain as you prepare pasta, vegetables, or fruit. When you’re done using it, simply collapse the tool and place it in your cabinet for easy storing.

“It covers pretty much everything that can fit on a microwave carrousel,” confirmed a shopper who also pointed out the vent holes and handle, adding, “ I love how it collapses for easy storing.” Another review said the “cover works great” and is “very heavy duty and really easy to clean.”

Whether you’re tired of constantly cleaning up splatters from inside of your microwave or you’re hoping to pick up a gadget that can serve multiple purposes and save space in your cabinet, buy a Tovolo cover and colander combo while it’s in stock and only $10 at Amazon.