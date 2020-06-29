Top 25 Coastal House Plans

By Jennifer Bonds
Updated June 29, 2020

From bungalows built for two to spacious beachside retreats, we’ve gathered your all-time favorite Coastal Living house plans.

Cottage of the Year

This charming 2600-square-foot cottage has both Southern and New England influences and boasts an open kitchen layout, dual sinks in the master bath, and a generously-sized porch.

Starting at $1,800; SL-593

Tidewater Landing

Drawing its design roots from the "Tidewater Shingle" style, this traditional home combines a refined sense of place with a simple, livable floor plan.

Starting at $1,800; SL-1240

Couples Cottage

This quaint, two bedroom, two bath cottage has double porches and a double screen porch where you’re sure to catch a breeze.

Starting at $1,170; SL-1120

Nautical Cottage

Inspired by small summer cottages built along the East Coast, this plan is adaptable in a variety of climates and locations. Cedar shakes on the exterior and the Nantucket star design on the porch add to the authentic look and feel.

Starting at $1,100; SL-224

Beachside Bungalow

A charming gabled roof and gracious front porch make this bungalow ideal for an ocean-front retreat for two.

Starting at $635; SL-1117

Block Island Cottage

This three-bedroom cottage is as at home on the shores of a cool mountain lake as it is by the sea. The master bedroom boasts a private deck, ideal for sunset-watching.

Starting at $760; SL-1059

Rustic Beach Cottage

A screened-in porch and second-floor master suite give this traditional farmhouse a modern sensibility.

Starting at $845; SL-360

Summer Lake Cottage

This cottage is the essence of charming simplicity. A functional, efficient, three-bedroom home, it has spacious interiors and a place for all your activities and belongings.

Starting at $845; SL-1331

Coastline Cottage

In this carefully crafted cottage, luxury meets practicality. Throughout the home, thoughtfully placed windows catch views and invite light inside. Several sets of French doors welcome sunlight and coastal breezes.

Starting at $960; SL-426

St. Simons Retreat

Three sets of French doors on the front of this Lowcountry cottage are designed for catching breezes.

Starting at $845; SL-256

Caribbean Getaway

Porches on all four sides blur the lines between indoors and out, making this an ideal plan for temperate climates.

Starting at $760; SL-247

Tidewater Cottage

On the main level, the kitchen flows into the dining room and living. Upstairs awaits the master bedroom and a bunk room. A third-floor loft offers a panoramic view.

Starting at $1,100; SL-998

Inlet Retreat

Versatility is the key to this plan. The den off the foyer could also serve as a home office or a sitting room. The family room, dining room, and kitchen have easy access to each other, creating a leisurely flow.

Starting at $1,100; SL-292

Tucker Bayou

Inspired by historic seaside architecture, this home combines the comfort of a vacation home with thoughtful features that make everyday life easier for today’s busy families.

Starting at $1,800; SL-1408

Tideland Haven

This award-winning design includes 2,400 square feet of heated space. The living area flows freely into the foyer, kitchen and dining alcove. Maximizing natural light, French doors with transoms above allow sunlight to enter the interiors for an open and spacious feeling.

Starting at $1,800; SL-1375

Shoreline Cottage

The board-and-batten exterior, gabled roof, and generous porch set a traditional tone, while tall windows and an open interior make the home more modern.

Starting at $760; SL-490

Waterfront Villa

An exaggerated gabled roof gives this three-story bungalow a fresh, modern vibe. An open living and dining space on the second floor maximizes both the view and the breeze.

Starting at $1,100; SL-1452

Boathouse & Bunkhouse

The wood siding, shuttered windows, and metal roof with exposed rafter tails create the look of a boathouse renovated as a welcoming weekend cottage. In its simpler storage version, it amply meets boat owners’ needs.

Starting at $960; SL-049

Boathouse

A multipurpose room set atop a single boat bay extends living space all the way to the water’s edge.

Starting at $760; SL-1137

Mango Cottage

A 300-square-foot loft can be converted to suit your needs.

Starting at $845; SL-1623

I'On Idea House

This exclusive design features a walled-in courtyard that opens to the first-floor living and dining space, and a private master suite complete with a laundry closet.

Starting at $1,800; SL-1741

Shoreline Lookout

An outdoor shower off the first-floor utility room makes washing sandy feet a breeze. Multiple living areas offer options for indoor entertainment, if you can get your guests off the beach.

Starting at $1,250; SL-1495

Carolina Island House

Broad, deep porches are the hallmark of this Greek revival farmhouse. The front porch stretches 65 feet across the front of the house, with three 14’ x 14’ square porches set at each end.

Starting at $2,620; SL-481

Bluffton

Designed with a hint of the simple, narrow, front-gabled Southern shotgun-style house, Bluffton’s metal-roofed porch skirts the front, one entire side, and a portion of the rear of the house to make the most of sheltered outdoor living space.

Starting at $845; SL-594

Brunswick Cottage

This home’s simple charm comes from a clever mix of exterior materials and sense of form and function. Cedar shingles and wooden brackets accent the peaked gables of the home, while additional details add the crowning touches.

Starting at $760; SL-595

