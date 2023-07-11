This Editor-Loved Beach Chair Is The Ultimate Lounging Essential For Summer—And It's 45% Off For Prime Day

During these scorching summer days, the best way to cool off is by the water. Whether you're conveniently situated by the shore or have access to a nearby lake, you can take advantage of the lovely summer weather with a relaxing day under the sun—just make sure you have the appropriate gear. Aside from the essential SPF, cooler, and towels, you'll want to ensure you have a comfy beach chair to lounge on, and two of our editors swear by the Tommy Bahama Classic Lay-Flat Folding Chair, which is on sale for just $47 for Amazon Prime Day.

The versatile lounger can be adjusted into five reclining positions, including a lay-flat setting, which is perfect for readers and sunbathers, and features tilt-lock protection. It's crafted from quick-drying polyester and a rust-proof aluminum frame with a useful towel bar behind the contoured headrest. Designed with backpack straps, you can easily haul this folding chair with you while remaining hands-free—plus, it only weighs 7.5 pounds. Better yet, it boasts a large cooler pouch to store snacks, water, and other accessories, and it even includes a built-in accessory pouch by the armrest with a nifty bottle opener as well as an insulated cup holder.

Amazon

"For me, it's how thoughtful the design is and all the little extras that really upgrade this from your run-of-the-mill beach chair." Our Associate Director of Growth and Content Strategy, Hannah Freedman, shared. "It's adjustable so you can sit up or lay down, and the cooler feature is a huge plus for keeping beverages or sandwiches easily chilled. The drink holder is convenient so your bottles or cups don't get all sandy, and the back of the chair has a spot just right for hanging your towel on."

Dwyer Frame, Senior Vice President of Commerce, also raved about the Tommy Bahama Folding Chair, adding, "if you go to any beach in America, most chairs will be these because they are just so good. Not only are they easy to carry on your back, they also lay flat so you can get in a good snooze on your beach day. We've tried other brands, and none are as portable or comfortable as these."

Grab the Tommy Bahama Classic Lay-Flat Folding Chair for 45 percent off while you still can! And while you’re at it, check out more outdoor Amazon Prime Day deals below.

