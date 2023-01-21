Toby Keith Had The Whole Bar Singing Along To “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”

The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong.

By
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker
Melissa Locker

Melissa Locker writes about food, drinks, culture, gardening, and the joys of Waffle House

Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on January 21, 2023
Toby Keith
Photo:

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Toby Keith knows how to celebrate a win—or, for that matter, a loss. The Oklahoma-born "Red Solo Cup" singer was spotted at a local watering hole after a big basketball game where he was leading the crowd in a singalong, even though his team had lost. 

Oklahoma University and its rival Oklahoma State had battled it out at the Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater with Keith in the audience. While his beloved OU had lost, Keith still went out to a local joint for an afterparty. There, he led a sing-along of “Should’ve Been A Cowboy”, with a massive crowd of students and other fans. 

In the video shared by the WhiskeyRiff website, Keith can be seen leading a raucous crowd through the song. He even hilariously stops and points at people in the crowd who aren’t getting in on the fun, yelling, “You ain’t singing!” 

Last year, the "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" singer announced his battle with stomach cancer.

"I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery," Keith told his fans. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T"

It is nice to see Keith “getting back into fighting shape” and having some fun with his fans.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Offers Optimistic Health Update In First Interview Since Sharing His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
Toby Keith
Toby Keith Announces Stomach Cancer Diagnosis
William Chrisant Bookstore
20 Bookstores Everyone Should Visit In Florida
College Football tailgate with woman carrying pimiento cheese sandwiches to table, kids tossing football, and adults playing cornhole.
Champions of the Tailgate: How the South Tackles the Tradition Better Than Anywhere Else
Lee Smith Christmas Tree Ornaments
How Every Ornament On Our Christmas Tree Tells Our Family's Southern Story
Frio River, Garner State Park
Discover Hidden Gems Deep In Texas Hill Country
The Chapel Hart Trio Is Ready For Christmas
For Country Trio Chapel Hart, There's Nothing Like Being Home For Christmas
View from Longbranch
12 Southern Trips We Can't Wait To Plan For Next Year
Sonic Boom of the South marching band
Experience the Remarkable Spirit of Jackson, Mississippi
Pouring beer at Liability Brewing
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
Gregg Allman
At Home With Gregg Allman
Those Kitschy Roadside Attractions We Love Are Making a Comeback
The Best (And Weirdest) Road Trip Pit Stops In Every Southern State
1883 Cast
'1883' Cast Joins Tim McGraw for Performance of "I Like It, I Love It"
Athens-Clarke Count City Hall
The South's Best College Towns 2022
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints