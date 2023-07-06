Toby Keith Surprises Crowds With First Performances Since Cancer Announcement

It’s been just over a year since revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis, and Toby Keith is already back to performing. The country star performed two surprise pop-up shows in Norman, Oklahoma, over the weekend—the first since his diagnosis.

Keith, 61, took the stage Friday and Saturday night at Hollywood Corners, a 1920s roadhouse he converted into a bar and music venue in 2015. His publicist confirmed to The Oklahoman that he and his Easy Money Band played for hundreds of lucky attendees for about two-and-a-half hours both nights.

“Toby‘s first rehearsal turned into a 2 1/2 hour pop-up show,” his official Facebook page proclaimed. “He sang all the hits plus the Bus Songs…Toby is back!”

Norman resident Joanna Hall, who attended the show on Friday, told the newspaper that Keith put on a great performance and was “very thankful for everybody who showed up.”

“He seemed a little taken aback that that many people were there,” she said. “He was like, ‘This was supposed to be a secret. ... This was a bigger secret than what I intended.’”

Last June, Keith shared that he had been battling stomach cancer since fall of 2021. At that point, the "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" singer had already undergone chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, and promised to see fans “sooner than later.”

In November 2022, Kieth told CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan that he was feeling “optimistic” about returning to the stage.

"I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape,” he said. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up. It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future.”

Keith told The Oklahoman last month that he was continuing with chemotherapy, that his tumor had “shrunk by a third” and that recent blood tests have “looked good.”

Happy to have you back, Toby!

