Toby Keith Offers Optimistic Health Update In First Interview Since Sharing His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

In his first interview since he announced his battle with stomach cancer, Toby Keith seemed optimistic about his eventual return to performing.

"I'm thinking about getting back to fightin' shape,” Keith, 61, recently told CMT Hot 20 Countdown's Cody Alan. “I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up. It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future.”

Earlier this month Keith took the stage for a surprise performance at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky, while he was in town for the Breeders' Cup. A year into treatment and looking considerably thinner, the Oklahoma native performed for an hour, revisiting his hit "I Love This Bar," as well as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s "Sweet Home Alabama," and Otis Redding's "Sittin' on the Dock of the Bay."

Back in June, the "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue" singer shared on his official social media channels that he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer six months earlier, and was undergoing treatment for it.



"I've spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery," Keith revealed. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax. I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait. -T"

We hope to see you back on the road sooner rather than later!