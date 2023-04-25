Man Reels In 149-Pound Paddlefish, Largest Fish Ever Caught In Tennessee

“I'm a little feller and that fish weighed more than me."

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023
Dyer Paddlefish Record
Photo:

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency

That’s a big fish!

A Tennessee man recently set a new state record by reeling in a gigantic 149-pound paddlefish. Angler Henry Dyer caught the massive fish on Cherokee Reservoir the evening of April 13. 

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) official records, Dyer's fish is not only the largest paddlefish ever caught in Tennessee, it is the largest fish of any species ever caught in the state.

The second-largest fish in the state’s history is a 130-pound blue catfish caught by a commercial fisherman on Fort Loudoun Lake in 1976. The previous paddlefish record was set just last year with a 120-pound catch also in Cherokee Reservoir.

"It's a big deal, at least in my mind it is." Jason Henegar, Assistant Chief of Fisheries for TWRA, told WTVC

Dyer, who hails from Kingston, told the news outlet that he scored the record-setting paddlefish using a heavy rod he calls "Old Blue" outfitted with a Penn fishing reel and 80-pound test line.

"When I snagged that thing, I thought I'd hung on a stump, and then, all of a sudden, it just took off," he recalled. "I was in the back of a boat, and it was everything I could do to hold on to it."

“It took the two of us three tries to get it in the boat,” Dyer continued. “I'm a little feller and that fish weighed more than me."

Paddlefish are ancient creatures, closely related to sturgeon, that feed like whales on plankton and algae. The species can live for 60 years or longer. 

Dyer donated the fish to TWRA who will use it for research purposes. 

"It's quite incredible to see a fish that size,” Bart Carter, TWRA Region 4 fisheries biologist, told WTVC. “That fish could be 30 years old. We'll see."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Fairhope Alabama
Fairhope, Alabama: The Beauty On The Bay
Eugene Cronley Catfish Record
Mississippi Man Reels In 131-Pound Catfish, Demolishes State Record
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
The Peabody Memphis
The South's Best Historic Hotels 2020
Michael Jordan
Michael Jordan Reels in 24-Pound Catch in Morehead City Fishing Tournament
Nicholas Fano Jack Fish
12-Year-Old Florida Boy Reels in 58-Pound Fish, Sets Two World Records
Member's Mark Pre-Lit Holiday Train
Our Favorite New Sam's Club Christmas Decorations for 2019
2021 Cooks of the Year
Southern Living 2021 Cooks of the Year
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
2021 Cook of the Year: Tara Jensen
Mary Margaret Pettway and Mary McCarthy of Gee's Bend Quilters
8 Southerners Making a Difference in Their Communities
Lykmera 31.5" Snow Globe Christmas String
These Snow Globe String Lights Sold Out Two Years in a Row at Target – But You Can Buy Them Now on Amazon
Mini Greenhouse Backyard
It's Official: Mini-Greenhouses Are Sweeping Backyards
Doubt MN Opera
7 PBS Productions You Can Stream for Free Right Now
Thomas Rhett
Thomas Rhett Shares the Most Relatable Dad Moment with Daughter Ada James
Russell Wilson NBA Finals 2020
Houston Rockets’ Star Russell Westbrook Leaves Housekeeping $8,000 Tip in NBA Bubble Hotel
CLOROX-RECALL
Clorox Recalls 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Due To Possible Bacteria Contamination