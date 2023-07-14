One Beloved Texas Distillery Launched A Free Farmer’s Market For Employees

We love Tito’s Handmade Vodka for its uncanny way of jazzing up any cocktail recipe (like the Classic Transfusion Cocktail or a Vodka Cherry Limeade), but the Austin, Texas-based distillery is known ‘round these parts for a whole lot more than just spirits.

In addition to helping pets find homes and affordable care through their Vodka For Dog People initiative, Tito’s has launched an incredible perk for employees of the state’s oldest legal distillery: easy access to a free farmers’ market. The market was inspired by the company’s dream of making fresh food accessible for all—the purest farm to table experience.

Fourteen Acres Farm, which provides Texas’ best bounty to Tito’s employees, is a fully functioning farm cultivated by a team of seven farmers. Each week, a market opens up to distillery employees for the major work perk of bringing home fresh, no-cost fruits and vegetables grown right in their backyard.

“There’s a lack of fresh food options near our distillery, so we decided to build the Fourteen Acres Farm as a way to provide our employees with easy access to healthy produce at no cost,” says Amy Lukken, Chief Joyologist at Tito’s. “Initially, we distributed bags with preselected produce, but [the] farmers’ market-style approach [makes] the experience more personalized and beneficial. The market gives employees the opportunity to connect directly with our farmers to learn how the food is grown and gather tips and tricks on how to prepare, cook, and store their produce.”

Fourteen Acres grows over 25 varieties of produce in 74 raised beds and 16 hoop greenhouses that employees can choose from, including broccoli, carrots, cucumbers, green beans, melons, okra, peppers, spinach, squash, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, and turnips (the list goes on). The free employee farmers’ market also partners with several neighboring organic farms to offer avocados, grapefruits, mangoes, and oranges.

In addition to serving Tito’s Texas-based employees, Fourteen Acres Farm was the inspiration for the distillery’s nationwide initiative Love, Tito’s Block to Block—a community garden and farm program that connects Tito’s employees with local makeover projects that facilitate sustainable food sources. Love, Tito’s Block to Block is now in its fifth year.

“The success of the Fourteen Acres Farm was beyond what we imagined it to be, inspiring us to take the idea nationwide,” Amy says. “The program has supported over 100+ community gardens and farms across the U.S. by providing funding to assist with the creation, enhancement, and revitalization of the growing spaces. Local Tito’s team members volunteer at each project, [getting] their hands dirty alongside nonprofit and community volunteers.”

Love, Tito’s Block to Block launched in over 35 cities this year alone, including Maple Park Orchard in Kansas City; Garcia Street Farm in San Antonio, TX; La Mancha Urban Farm in Brownsville, TX; and CCF Community Garden in Sapulpa, OK.

When you’re mixing up a batch of Classic Bloody Marys, you can feel confident that the goodness is trickling all the way down the supply chain.