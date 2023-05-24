Music Icon Tina Turner Dead At 83

Tina Turner, the powerhouse vocalist known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, died today at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, following a “long illness.” The eight-time Grammy winner was 83.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” her U.K. spokesperson, Bernard Doherty, said in a statement, per Deadline.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” an announcement on her official Instagram page reads. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Turner struggled with health problems in recent years, including an intestinal cancer diagnosis in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017.

Born Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, Turner was raised in Nutbush, Tennessee, where she picked cotton with her family as a child. She began her musical career in the 1950s but blossomed into an international superstar after striking out on her own from Ike Turner, her abusive husband of two decades, in the 80s.

With hits like "What's Love Got to Do with It," “Proud Mary,” and “The Best,” she is remembered as one of the greatest recording artists of all time and a tireless advocate for victims of domestic abuse. She is survived by her husband and two sons.

Rest in peace, Tina.

