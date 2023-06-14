Tim McGraw Sings With Randy Travis In Sweet Backstage Moment At CMA Fest

Tim McGraw shared a special backstage moment with Randy Travis at CMA Fest over the weekend.

McGraw reportedly bumped into Travis before his Sunday night performance at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and decided to treat him to an impromptu song. In a clip shared to Travis’ TikTok account, McGraw can be seen serenading the legend with one of his own songs: "On the Other Hand."

It’s a heartwarming moment made even more moving by the joy on Travis’ face as he sings along.

“I can’t tell you how much it meant to see Tim McGraw and Faith [Hill] last night at Country Music Association Fest!” Travis captioned the clip. “We don’t get to see each other often enough — they are lights!”

McGraw shared a photo of their brief reunion on Instagram.

“Loved catching up with my friend, the legend @therandytravis backstage at #CMAfest….” he wrote. “One of the greatest!!”

Travis, 64, suffered a massive stroke in 2013 that robbed him of his ability to play guitar, perform, and even speak. At the time, doctors told his wife, Mary, that he had only a 1 or 2 percent chance of survival, but 10 years later, the Grammy winner continues to defy the odds.

In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, she attributed her husband’s survival to their deep faith.

“I know that in the hospital every single night I had conversations with God. There’s no way you can get through something that changes your life so much in an instant, without having that faith,” she said. “We leaned real hard on God. Every day we still do. It’s like they say, ‘By the grace of God, I walk.’ That’s exactly the way we feel.”

Having people like Tim McGraw in your corner doesn’t hurt either!

